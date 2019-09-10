Global Deep Sea Mining Technologies, Equipment and Mineral Targets Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Sea Mining Technologies, Equipment and Mineral Targets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Deep sea mining is defined as a mineral retrieval process (mining) that takes place on the ocean floor. Deep sea mining is also alternatively known as ocean floor mining, ocean bed mining, sea floor mining or seabed mining. However, deep-sea mining is different from shallow sea mining. Since deep water mining is a relatively new industry, there is no standard definition that segregates deep-sea mining from shallow sea mining. However, various stakeholders in the industry as well as others active in the market generally agree that deep sea mining is the removal of minerals from sea beds deeper than 500 meters.

Based on types of deposits at sea floor, deep sea mining can be categorized into three types:

Cobalt rich crusts (CRC)

Manganese nodules

Seafloor massive sulphides (SMS)

Cobalt rich crusts, also known as cobalt crusts or cobalt rich ferromanganese crust, are rock-hard, metallic layers that form on the flanks of submarine volcanoes, called seamounts. It is estimated that slightly more than 55% of sea floor cobalt crusts are located in the Pacific Ocean. Cobalt crusts also represent a very large metal resource in the sea and contain a relatively large amount of cobalt compared to deposits on land and to manganese nodules. The largest share of metals in the cobalt crusts, however, consists of manganese and iron. Cobalt crusts are also called as cobalt rich ferromanganese crusts. On an average, most promising cobalt crusts lie at water depths of 800 to 2,500 meters.



Manganese nodules, also known as polymetallic nodules (PMN or PN), contain mainly manganese, along with other minerals such as iron, nickel, copper, titanium and cobalt. Manganese nodules are mainly present in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, in the wide deep-sea basins at depths of 3,500 to 6,500 meters.



Seafloor massive sulphides, also known as sulphide deposits, originate at hydrothermal vents in the ocean where sulphide-enriched water flows out of the seabed. Massive sulphide deposits are expected to contain valuable metals such as copper, gold and silver. However, high temperatures around the hydrothermal vents make it is nearly impossible to carry out mining activities near the active vents; high temperatures would damage machinery and mining vehicles. SMS deposits typically occur at depths of 500 to 4,000 meters. Currently, the focus is on depth within 500 to 2,500 meters range as that is considered economical and profitable.



The scope of this report includes various types of equipment used in the deep sea mining market. The market is broken down by major equipment, minerals, mining stages, and regions. The market has not yet started on a commercial scale and the first commercial exploration is expected to start in 2019. Therefore, the revenue forecast period is from 2020 through 2030. The revenue forecast includes manufacturers' total revenue and is categorized by major equipment as well as by mining stages.



Detailed Inclusions:

For the purpose of this report, deep sea mining is defined as the mining of minerals and metals from the sea floor at a depth of more than 500 meters.

The report covers the following stakeholders in the global market for deep sea mining -

Core deep sea mining companies (e.g. Nautilus Minerals and Neptune Minerals).



Companies and institutions, including government bodies, that are not yet active in the deep sea mining market but have applied for a license and have shown interest in deep sea mining.



Manufacturers of deep sea mining equipment.

For manufacturers of deep sea mining equipment, revenue includes both product/ manufacturing revenue and services revenue.

Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2030 are given for the overall market and regional market with estimated values derived from manufacturers' and deep sea mining operators' total revenues.

Deep sea mining has the following phases: Exploration, evaluation, extraction and mining, mineral lifting (to support vessel), surface operations, and transfer of mineral to shore.

However, in this report, for the purpose of market revenue calculation, only the stages that are directly linked to mining activity are considered. Hence, only extraction and mining, mineral lifting, and surface operations phases are considered; these stages are together known as the exploitation stage.

For company profiles, the report has considered players/companies from the above three categories, depending on their importance in the global market only.

Companies considered for profiling are based on a number of criteria such as a number of licenses, geographic presence, current activity in deep-sea mining, innovation capability, revenue, etc.

The report considers mining licenses granted (approved) as well as applied for (yet to be approved) by both ISA and individual countries (where the mining area falls under a particular country's territory or exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

For deep sea mining in a country's territory (EEZ), the report only considers license information that is publicly available through trusted sources.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Need for Deep Sea Mining

History and Evolution of Deep Sea Mining

Role of ISA and EEZs

ISA and UNCLOS

EEZ

Deep Sea Mining Stages

Exploration

Evaluation

Extraction

Lifting

Surface Operations

Key Stakeholders in the Deep Sea Mining Market

Core Deep Sea Mining Companies

Companies and Institutions That Are Not Yet Active but Have Applied for Licenses

Manufacturers of Deep Sea Mining Equipment

Key Company Strategies

Funding and Investment

Partnership with Other Stakeholders

Focus on EEZs

Continuous Technological Improvement, Including Focus on Cost-Cutting While Improving Efficiency

Market Trends

Growing Interest from Various Governments

Expected Entrance of New Companies

Funding to Become More Important in the Coming Years

Increase in Competition Among ISA Member States

Global Market Forecast for Deep Sea Mining Technologies, Equipment and Mineral Targets

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Mining Stage

Extraction and Mining

Lifting Systems

Surface Operations

Opportunity Analysis

Extraction Segment

Lifting Segment

Surface Operations Segment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Equipment/Component

Vehicles, Collectors and Cutters

Vehicles

Cutters

Collectors

Lifters (Lifting Systems)

Research Vessels

Others

Opportunity Analysis

Vehicles Subsegment

Collectors Subsegment

Lifting Systems Segment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Mineral Extraction Potential

Sea-floor Massive Sulphides (SMS)

Polymetallic (Manganese) Nodules

Cobalt-rich Ferromanganese Crusts

Manganese

Zinc

Copper

Nickel

Cobalt

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Breakdown by Region Where Exploration/Exploitation Licenses Have Been Issued

North America

Europe

APAC

Others

Opportunity Analysis of All Regions

Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis

Deep Sea Mining Market Supply Chain

Future Prospects for the Deep Sea Mining Market

Level of Competition Among Existing Players

Level of Threat from Substitutes

Level of Threat to Existing Players from New Entrants

Market Drivers

Over Dependence on Certain Countries for Supply of High Importance Metals

Depleting Land Resources

Desire to Earn Revenue and Self-Reliance, Especially Among Small Island Nations

Strong Growing Electronics and Electric Car Markets

Technological Advancement in the Deep Sea Mining Equipment Space

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment and Long Break-Even Period

Protests from Various Groups

Higher Risk than Land-Based Mining

than Land-Based Mining Metal Price Fluctuation

Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

2H Offshore Engineering Ltd.

Acteon Group Ltd.

Bauer Maschinen Gmbh

Bosch Rexroth Ag

Caley Ocean Systems Ltd.

Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

Deep Reach Technology, Inc.

Deepgreen Metals, Inc.

Dredging Environmental & Marine Engineering Nv

ECA Group

Eramet Group (Eramet S.A.)

Hydril Pressure Control (Ge Hydril)

Gmc Ltd.

Hydro-Lek Ltd.

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime As

Mhwirth As

Nautilus Minerals, Inc.

Neptune Minerals, Inc.

Nordic Ocean Resources As (Nora)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.

Royal Ihc Ltd.

Seas (Submersible Equipment & Services) Offshore Pty Ltd.

Seatech Solutions International (S) Pte Ltd.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

Technipfmc Plc

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Tritech International Ltd.

UK Seabed Resources (Lockheed Martin UK Ltd.)



