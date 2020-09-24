Global Defense Industrial and Technology Base (DITB) Trends 2019-2024: Transnational Disputes, Operational Concepts and Efficiency Needs Drive Acquisitions and Modernization
This study is an in-depth analysis of the global defense industrial and technology base, its drivers, trends, and outlook.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the trends in the global defense technological industrial base?
- How will the DTIB in Europe and US evolve through M&As in the next five years?
- What challenges will global exports and future exporters face in the next five years?
- What will be the triggers for growth within the industrial base in the next five years?
To provide for a country's national security, its industrial base must be secure, robust, and resilient. The defense technology industrial base (DTIB) must be cost-effective, cost-efficient, and highly productive to ensure that the most value is obtained from governments' available defense budgets.
There has been a gradual increase in defense spending following the past decades of decline, spurred by geopolitical instability and the emergence of new technologies. Countries are implementing new policies to spur the development of local DTIBs. International competition is expected to put further market pressure on global DTIB as new participants enter the market. Many nations have begun implementing comprehensive policies to support their own domestic industries and rely less on imported defense procurement.
Research Benefits
This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the changing landscape of global DTIB. It identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on DTIB and identifies areas of opportunities in the land, air, and naval security segments along with the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives.
All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a growth insight study that investigates the potential impact of future technologies on the market, and how they will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies that are looking for new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will also benefit from this study.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Trends in the Global Defense Industrial Base
- Diversification
- State Ownership Versus Privatization
- Rise of Competing DTIBs
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Growth of Services Companies
Global DTIB Trends and Capabilities
- Tier Definitions
- Europe DTIB Structure and Capability
- North America DTIB Structure and Capability
- Central and South Asia DTIB Structure and Capability
- Asia-Pacific DTIB Structure and Capability
- The Middle East DTIB Structure and Capability
- Global DTIB Trend Comparison
- Trend Comparison
Top Competitor Countries-Europe
- Europe-Overview
- Europe-Market Dynamics
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Leonardo
- Thales
- Naval Group
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- KNDS
- Fincantieri
- Safran
- Hensoldt
Top Competitor Countries-North America
- North America-Overview
- North America-Market Dynamics
- Lockheed Martin
- Boeing
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon
- General Dynamics
- L3 Harris
- United Technologies
- Honeywell
New Competitors
- Indian-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies
- Indian DTIB
- Japan-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies
- Japanese DTIB
- Republic of Korea-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies
- South Korean DTIB
- Turkey-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies
- Turkish DTIB
- Israeli-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies
- Israeli DTIB
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
Impact of China
Defense Export Challenges
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-New Programs
- Growth Opportunity 2-Services Sector
- Growth Opportunity 3-Diversification
- Strategic Imperatives for Success
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Boeing
- Fincantieri
- General Dynamics
- Hensoldt
- Honeywell
- KNDS
- L3 Harris
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Naval Group
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Safran
- Thales
- United Technologies
