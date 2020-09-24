Global Defense Industrial and Technology Base (DITB) Trends 2019-2024: Transnational Disputes, Operational Concepts and Efficiency Needs Drive Acquisitions and Modernization

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Defense Industrial and Technology Base (DITB) Trends Outlook, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is an in-depth analysis of the global defense industrial and technology base, its drivers, trends, and outlook.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the trends in the global defense technological industrial base?

How will the DTIB in Europe and US evolve through M&As in the next five years?

What will be the triggers for growth within the industrial base in the next five years?

To provide for a country's national security, its industrial base must be secure, robust, and resilient. The defense technology industrial base (DTIB) must be cost-effective, cost-efficient, and highly productive to ensure that the most value is obtained from governments' available defense budgets.



There has been a gradual increase in defense spending following the past decades of decline, spurred by geopolitical instability and the emergence of new technologies. Countries are implementing new policies to spur the development of local DTIBs. International competition is expected to put further market pressure on global DTIB as new participants enter the market. Many nations have begun implementing comprehensive policies to support their own domestic industries and rely less on imported defense procurement.

Research Benefits

This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the changing landscape of global DTIB. It identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on DTIB and identifies areas of opportunities in the land, air, and naval security segments along with the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives.



All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a growth insight study that investigates the potential impact of future technologies on the market, and how they will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies that are looking for new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will also benefit from this study.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CEO's Perspective

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Trends in the Global Defense Industrial Base

Diversification

State Ownership Versus Privatization

Rise of Competing DTIBs

Mergers and Acquisitions

Growth of Services Companies

Global DTIB Trends and Capabilities

Tier Definitions

Europe DTIB Structure and Capability

North America DTIB Structure and Capability

Central and South Asia DTIB Structure and Capability

Asia-Pacific DTIB Structure and Capability

The Middle East DTIB Structure and Capability

Global DTIB Trend Comparison

Trend Comparison

Top Competitor Countries-Europe

Europe-Overview

Europe-Market Dynamics

Airbus Defence and Space

Leonardo

Thales

Naval Group

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

KNDS

Fincantieri

Safran

Hensoldt

Top Competitor Countries-North America

North America-Overview

North America-Market Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

General Dynamics

L3 Harris

United Technologies

Honeywell

New Competitors

Indian-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies

Indian DTIB

Japan-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies

Japanese DTIB

Republic of Korea-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies

South Korean DTIB

Turkey-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies

Turkish DTIB

Israeli-Defence Capabilities, Exports and Key Defence Companies

Israeli DTIB

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Impact of China

Defense Export Challenges

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-New Programs

Growth Opportunity 2-Services Sector

Growth Opportunity 3-Diversification

Strategic Imperatives for Success

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Boeing

Fincantieri

General Dynamics

Hensoldt

Honeywell

KNDS

L3 Harris

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Naval Group

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Safran

Thales

United Technologies

