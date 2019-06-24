Global Defense Outlook 2019: Opportunities in Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Development / New Weapons Systems / Help Markets in Indigenization / Use Innovative Business Models
Jun 24, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Defense Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report aims to present a macro view of the global military realpolitik, regional customer requirements in terms of platforms and subsystems, emerging technology, and industry dynamics which will help clients formulate new strategies or tweak existing go-to-market strategies.
The year 2019 presents an increasingly multi-polar world order that is adjusting to current geopolitical, economic, and industrial realities. Ramifications of the US-China-Russia power contest will be widespread as the US struggles to maintain conventional and strategic superiority despite accelerated Chinese and Russian military modernization, through a combination of new diplomatic engagements, policy adjustments, and political pressure.
Foreign policy decisions, for example, the US' withdrawal of troops from global theaters, will lead to consolidation of other regional powers to fill the vacuum left behind. Militaries will have to recalibrate their security paradigms depending on such global changes. The commercial ramifications of these actions will be manifested through revised procurement dynamics and client capability requirements that the industry must be cognizant of.
At the same time, the global defense marketplace is becoming more competitive, as many nations are liberalizing exports and regional companies are working toward expanding their customer base with support from their respective local governments. With China and Russia aggressively pursuing defense exports, Western OEMs need to prepare value propositions in solutions, in terms of added benefits, such as extended maintenance support and extended financing support to compete.
Traditional Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) equipment procuring markets have started to dictate a strategic partnership model in defense procurement in which foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have to engage local industry and be more invested in local defense programs. Economic constraints have led many operators to procure stored or second-hand platforms and invest in modernization or look at non-traditional defense suppliers. New business models, such as leasing of platforms, outsourcing of non-core functions, and other innovative service-based models are being sought after. The global defense industry must be prepared to meet such expectations in 2019 to seize growth opportunities.
From a technology perspective, major powers are set to increase investments in Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), advanced missile defense systems, and network-centric warfare models among others. Research Development Testing and Evaluation (RDTE) in emerging military technology, such as hypersonic missiles, energy-based weapons, and integrated cybersecurity solutions, will go up as industry and governments compete with each other for technological prowess.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Global Defense Outlook - Executive Summary and Introduction
- Scope Summary
- Objectives of the Study
2. Defense Overview and Themes
- Global Defense Outlook - Major Themes 2019
- Factors Influencing Global Defense and Security in 2019
- Global Defense Spending in 2018 and 2019
- Global Defense Trends - 2019
- Global Defense Outlook - Regional Overview
3. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Development
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Weapons Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Help Markets in Indigenization
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Use Innovative Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
4. Comprehensive Analysis - Africa
- Africa - Geopolitics, Defense, and Security
- Africa - Defense Spending Analysis
- Africa - 2019 Defense Spending Analysis
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Airborne Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Land Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Naval Systems
5. Comprehensive Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific - Geopolitics, Defense, and Security
- Asia-Pacific - Defense Spending Analysis
- Asia-Pacific - 2019 Defense Spending Analysis
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Airborne Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Land Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Naval Systems
6. Comprehensive Analysis - Central and South America
- Central and South America - Geopolitics, Defense, and Security in 2019
- Central and South America - Defense Spending Analysis
- Central and South America - 2019 Defense Spending Analysis
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Airborne Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Land Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Naval Systems
7. Comprehensive Analysis - Central and South Asia
- Central and South Asia - Geopolitics, Defense, and Security
- Central and South Asia - Defense Spending Analysis
- Central and South Asia - 2019 Defense Spending Analysis
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Airborne Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Land Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Naval Systems
8. Comprehensive Analysis - Europe
- Europe - Geopolitics, Defense, and Security
- Europe - Defense Spending Analysis
- Europe - 2019 Defense Spending Analysis
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Airborne Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Land Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Naval Systems
9. Comprehensive Analysis - The Middle East
- The Middle East - Geopolitics, Defense, and Security in 2019
- The Middle East - Defense Spending Analysis
- The Middle East - 2019 Defense Spending Analysis
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Airborne Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Land Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Naval Systems
10. Comprehensive Analysis - North America
- North America - Geopolitics, Defense, and Security
- North America - Defense Spending Analysis
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Airborne Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Land Systems
- 2019 Procurement Dynamics - Naval Systems
11. Technology in Defense 2019
- Defense Technology Global Trends and Themes - 2019
12. Strategic Recommendations
- Strategic Recommendations
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1eg14
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article