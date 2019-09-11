Global Demand for Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors in Water Treatment to Grow 5.5% Annually

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for corrosion and scale inhibitors in water treatment is projected to rise 5.5% per year to $12.1 billion in 2023. The primary factors promoting growth include:

expanding manufacturing and industrial activity in the Asia/Pacific region and other developing areas

region and other developing areas increasing use of water treatment equipment in all major markets

Corrosion and scale inhibitors are necessary in essentially every market for water treatment chemicals, although they may carry their own environmental concerns. Older, more hazardous corrosion and scale inhibitors are gradually being replaced with more sophisticated varieties in countries with environmental regulations related to the use of these chemicals. Chemical corrosion and scale inhibitors compete with alternative forms of corrosion control, but are often more cost-effective.

More information about the study is here:

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-water-treatment-equipment-chemicals-3705.htm

In industrializing regions, the best opportunities for growth will be seen in less expensive product categories such as phosphonates. In addition to providing multifunctionality (thus providing savings to the user), phosphonates lack some of the troubling environmental characteristics associated with nitrites and other products.

Please contact Corinne Gangloff for an interview with the analyst Emily Park.

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

