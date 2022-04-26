Global Demand for PET-CT Scanner Devices Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 3.34 Billion By 2028, at 6.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "PET-CT Scanner Device Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology); By End-Use (Hospital, Research Institute, Diagnostic Center, Ambulatory Surgical Centers); By Type; By Modality; By Slice Count; By Detector Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" in its research database.

As per the research study, the global PET-CT scanner device market size & share generated $2.03 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.34 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

What is PET-CT Scanner Devices? What are the Applications of PET-CT Scanner Device Market?

Overview

Positron emission tomography also called PET scan is a technique used to scan the structure and function of cells and tissues in the body during nuclear imaging. To provide information about the organ and tissue functions, the PET-CT uses small amounts of radioactive materials called radiotracers or radiopharmaceuticals, a camera, and a computer. PET-CT scans have the ability to locate abnormal metabolic activity within the body. The combined PET-CT scans can demonstrate a more accurate diagnosis than the two scans shown separately.

These devices are often used in the diagnosis of various diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological disorders. The PET-CT scanner device combines the strengths of two devices that help to diagnose, localize, and monitor the disease with a higher level of accuracy. The devices also take a short time to record the images. The demand for PET scanner devices is expected to grow with ongoing technological improvements in the medical industry.

Top Global Manufacturers in PET-CT Scanner Device Market Are:

General Electric Co.

Mediso Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Siemens AG

Positron Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Carestream

ECHO-SON S.A .

. Hitachi Ltd.

Fonar Corporation

Esaote S.P.A.

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd

PET-CT Scanner Device Market: Growth Drivers

Growing cases of infectious and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease globally and growing demand for effective diagnostic systems are the key factors expected to boost the PET-CT scanner device market. Then technological advancements and rising investments in the field of research and development are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for the device from countries such as China, Japan, and India is also boosting the market growth. In addition, the rising geriatric population, and growing healthcare expenditure are other two factors expected to accelerate the market growth. The rising expansion of leading players into developing countries to tap market potential is further boosting the market growth.

PET-CT Scanner Device Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2028 USD 3.34 billion Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.03 billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.6% from 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Top Market Players General Electric Co., Mediso Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., Fujifilm Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream, ECHO-SON S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Fonar Corporation, Esaote S.P.A., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd Segments Covered By Type, By Modality, By Application, By End-User, By Slice Count, By Detector Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

PET-CT Scanner Device Market: Report Segmentation

Type Outlook

Based on type, the market is categorized into digital and analog. Among these, demand for the digital segment is anticipated to increase over the foreseen period. The digital PET-CT scanner is incorporated with solid-state sensors which helps to identify individual scintillation photons during a scan. These scanners provide images with a high level of accuracy in less can time.

Modality Outlook

Based on modality, the market is bifurcated into fixed and mobile. The fixed T-CT scanner device segment led the market in 2020 due to its characteristics such as greater reliability, and improved efficiency. The key contributors to this segment growth include the rising geriatric population, fluctuating lifestyles, and increasing prevalence of oncology and cardiological disorders

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Cardiology, Oncology, and Neurology. In 2020, the oncology segment witnessed the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the projected time frame. The key factors supporting the oncology segment involve a surge in cases of cancer disease, increasing awareness among patients about early diagnosis & treatment of cancer, as well as fluctuating lifestyle and a rise in tobacco consumption among the population

End-Use Outlook

By end-user segment, the market is categorized into hospitals, research institutes, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the hospital segment led the market by holding the largest market share in 2020. This market share can be attributed to developed healthcare infrastructure, the high traffic environment, developments of advanced medical devices, and the growing requirement for diagnostic imaging procedures.

Slice Count Outlook

By slice count, the market is categorized into high slice scanners, medium slice scanners, and low slice scanners. The medium slice scanner segment witnessed the largest share in the global PET-CT scanner device market in 2020 due to an increase in demand for medium slice scanners, and a rise in PET-CT scan devices.

Regional Outlook: PET-CT Scanner Device Market

North America accounted for the major market share in the global PET-CT scanner device market in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, increase in the number of chronic disease patients, and rising research and development activities. Also, the growing prevalence of key players, rising investments by governments in the healthcare system, and growing technological advancements are driving the growth of this market in the region.

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Some of The Major Points Covered In this Report:

What will be the PET-CT scanner device market size in near future?

Which are target audiences subjected to expanding high in the market industry?

What are the new developing opportunities and challenges for business advancement?

Who are the significant players confronting and developing in the PET-CT scanner device market?

Which are the leading countries in the PET-CT scanner device market?

What is the scenario of the market globally and in different regions?

