Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market 2021-2027: DRMS Emerges as a Critical Technology for Smart Grids

The global market for Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) is projected to exceed US$ 9.5 billion by 2024, driven by technology disruptions in the electric power industry, the primary among them being smart grid software aimed at providing utilities a cost-effective, eco-friendly, and efficient energy management solution for tackling demand disruptions.



The inefficiency of legacy load management systems is throwing the spotlight on DRMS as an effective alternative. Benefits of demand response driving its importance as an indispensable strategy in meeting clean energy and climate goals include financial benefits for energy consumers in terms of reduced bills and incentive payments earned; enables effective load management by utilities; reduces the risk of power outages and financial losses accruing from the same; encourages fair market practices by preventing utilities from raising prices; helps businesses and consumers hedge the rising prices of electricity; higher willingness to shift to backup power and co-generation strategies to reduce exposure to fluctuations in wholesale and peak load price spikes; reduced stress on the grid and greater grid reliability; increased use of renewable energy and better ability for integrated resource planning, among others.



Future growth in the market will be driven by robust demand for Automated Demand Response (Auto-DR) technologies; ongoing evolution and adoption of smart grids in energy distribution networks; growing prominence of smart electricity meters as an integral part of smart homes; government policy led provision of incentives for voluntary demand response programs for residential homes; and growing value of demand response for utilities with renewables integration given their ability to optimally allocate installed capacity and eliminate fluctuations in load balancing.

The United States represents the largest market worldwide, supported by stimulus funding and federal governmental policy guidance and regulations and the ensuing successful implementation of price-based demand response and Incentive-based demand response programs.

Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 33% over the analysis period led by growing regional economies and population, a parallel increase in energy demand and resulting need for sustainable consumption habits; growing investments in smart cities and the resulting expanding base of smart grid community of residential households.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

DRMS Holds Significance for Effective Management of Power Demand Changes Amid the Pandemic

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

An Introduction to Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Primary Objectives of Demand Response

Approaches to Implement Demand Response Programs

Classification of Demand Response Programs

Key Components/Technologies Enabling Demand Response

Demand Response: An Essential Tool to Support Economic, Eco-Friendly and Efficient Optimization of Power Generation & Distribution

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Industrial DRMS: The Largest Segment

Focus on Enhancing Power Efficiency Drives the Commercial DRMS Market

United States Dominates the Global Demand Response Market

European DRMS Market to Benefit from Favorable Policy Changes and Expanding Renewables Portfolio

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Economic and Operational Benefits Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Key Benefits of ADR Programs

Technology Disruptions in the Global Electric Power Industry: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Growing Prominence of Electrification for Cutting down Carbon Emissions

DR Holds Importance Amidst Decentralization of Power Grid

Digitalization Enables Increased Communication among Devices

Demand Side Response Leveraging AI and ML Approaches

Need for Newer DR Models for Replacing Manual Energy Curtailments Drive Demand for ADR Technologies

Advanced Demand Response 3.0: The Future of DR

DR 1.0 to DR 3.0: Tracing the Progression of DR

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with Demand Response Drives the Evolution of Connected Utilities

Sub-Greedient: The IoT-Based DR Approach

Demand Response Holds Promises to Transform Smart Homes of the Future

Integration of Smart Buildings into Smart Grids Using ADR

Building Simulation Software for Assessing Effectiveness of DR in Residential Buildings

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Spurs Growth

DRMS Remain a Vital Computing Platform for Enhancing Operation of Smart Grids

DRMS Emerges as a Critical Technology for Smart Grids

ToUPS DR Program Beneficial for DSOs and Customers

Smart Grids Implementation Augurs Well for Residential DRMS Market

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Use of Big Data Analytics by Utilities to Benefits Analytical and Behavioral DSM

Surging Demand for DRMS from Electric Utilities Worldwide to Boost Market Expansion

Changing Electricity Demand Dynamics Compel Utilities to Adopt DRMS

DR Resources Play a Critical Part in Stabilizing Electricity Supply for Utility and Grid Operator

DR Reduces Need for Investments into New Power Generation and Grid Infrastructure

Differentiation in Service Offerings: A Major Benefit with DR Services

DR Promises to Curtail Unnecessary Expenditure on New Distribution Grid Infrastructure

Enhancing Profitability of DR on the Small-Scale

Incentives for Electricity-usage Curtailments to Boost Penetration in Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Sectors

Commercial Buildings Offer Huge Market Potential for Demand Response

Residential Sector to Exhibit Fastest Growth in the Near Term

Inevitable Shift to Intermittent Renewable Sources of Energy Drives Demand for DRMS

Increasing Establishment of Microgrids to Spur Demand for DRMS

Anticipated Surge in EV Usage Presents DR as a Vital System to Ensure Load Balance

DR Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Stricter Regulations and Climate-Change Policies Post COVID-19 to Boost DRMS Market

Multiple Benefits Driving Participation of Load Aggregators in the DR Market

Favorable Demographic & Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

UNITED STATES

Huge Cost Savings Offered by Advanced DR Programs to Drive Healthy Long-term Growth

Need to Save Electricity during High Demand Periods Drives DRMS Deployments

Notable Trends in DRMS Market

Increasing Significance of BDR

Maturing Domestic Energy Management Systems

Increasing Importance of Big Data Management

Disruptive Competition from Retailers

EVs to Emerge as a Viable Alternative

Growing Influence of Millennials

Residential Consumers to Play an Increasingly Important Role

DER Aggregation to Increase

Increasing Relevance of Third Party Service Providers

Surging Popularity of Smart Thermostats with DR Strategies Benefit Market Adoption

Evolution of Smart Thermostats

Types of Smart Thermostat-DR Programs

The Many Challenges

Steady Electric Vehicles Penetration Drive Demand for Managed Charging

US Utilities Adopt Demand Response Initiatives to Balance Energy Supply and Demand Situation

Smart Grid Initiatives and Increase in AMI Installations Provides the Perfect Platform for DR Adoption

Aging Grid Infrastructure Augments Utility Distribution Spending, Augurs Well for the DRMS Market

DR Market to Significantly Benefit from Grid Modernization Initiatives

Energy Storage and DR Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

Focus on Renewables and Natural Disasters: A Strong Business Case for DR

DR Market Makes Major Strides Driven by Favorable Policy Development

CANADA

Market Overview

JAPAN

Market Overview

CHINA

Demand Side Management Gains Importance Amidst Focus on Power Sector Reforms

EUROPE

Focus on Energy Sustainability Drives Demand for DRMS

Significance of Demand Response

Capacity Markets and Primary Reserves Markets Presents Opportunities

Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Consumers Offer Huge Untapped Growth Potential

Demand Response Holds Potential to Cut Down Energy Consumption in Residential Buildings

Smart Metering and Home Automation: Important Enablers of DR

DR Aggregators to Play a Critical Role in the European Market

FRANCE

GERMANY

Market Overview

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

India : Market Overview

REST OF WORLD

Middle East : Market Overview

