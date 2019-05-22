Global Denim and Jeanswear Markets to 2023 - The World Jeans Market Size will Break Through the 2 Billion Pairs Barrier During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market Review of Denim and Jeanswear - Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This ever-popular report summarises the global production and market consumption of denim jeanswear worldwide. The researchers have refreshed and updated the 2017 edition, in particular, re-written the executive summary, completely updated the world jeans market chapters and data, and the concluding industry trends and issues chapter.

Chapter 1 sizes the global market retail value. Data is broken down into regions and both historic and forecast year-by-year estimates are provided. Data is also split by broad product price bands to provide a sense of where the value is spread.

In this edition of the report, it has combined the idea of fashionability with that of price, in the form of a price-fashion matrix. Fashionability is a very subjective issue in clothing, and no more so than in the jeans sector. What is one person's commodity, a five pocket Western jean, may be the high fashion to another because of a change to cut, such as straight leg, or skinny, or flared.

The fashionability categories covered are:

Functional

Authentic

Fashionable

Brand aficionado

The report then covers the category in much the same way as retail value, but by market volume. In this chapter, it also focuses on key markets, including the US, Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Interestingly, the world jeans market size will break through the 2 billion pairs barrier during the forecast period.



Chapter 3 focuses on the supply chain, covering:

Supply chain models

Top manufacturing countries

Jeans imports

Denim capacity by country

Major mills worldwide

Denim imports and exports

Cotton prices

It then profiles the key jeans product types and looks at the latest consumer, design, technology CSR and business attitudes, trends, and issues.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

About this edition

Purpose of the denim and jeans report

Trends and issues

The world jeans market by value, 2018 and 2023

Jeans price architecture

The world jeans market by volume, 2018 and 2023

The selected country markets

Jeans supply chain and trade

Denim capacity and trade

Cotton growing and international trade

Report methodology

Quantification of the jeans market

Geographical world regions

Chapter 1: The world jeans market by value

The world jeans market value, 2018 estimate

The world jeans market value, 2023 forecast

Timelines and growth percentages for value

The concept of the publisher's timeline

Timeline 2013-2023: the jeans market in value

Jeans price architecture

The pricing onion in the retail jeans market

The price-fashion matrix

Chapter 2: The world jeans market by volume

The world jeans market volume, 2018 estimate

Average prices and consumption per person figures

The world jeans market volume, 2023 forecast

Timelines and growth percentages for volume

The importance of the publisher's timeline in units

Timeline 2013-2023: the jeans market in volume

Selected countries, the denim and jeans situation

United States

China

India

Brazil

Russia

Timeline 2013-2023: the jeans market in percentage growth

Chapter 3: Supply chain, trade, and capacity

Jeans and denim supply chain analysis

Retailers, brands, jeans manufacturers, and denim weavers

Most common jeans supply chain models

Consumption, production and international trade in jeans

Consumption through organized retail or through the black or grey economy

Production of jeans across the world

Jeans imports and where they come from

Denim capacity worldwide

Difficulties in calculating denim production and capacity

Denim weaving capacity

The major denim mills around the world

Denim international trade

Jeans and denim trade

Denim exports

Denim imports

Cotton growing and international trade

Who grows the cotton?

Cotton prices

The China effect, on cotton, denim, and jeans

Chapter 4: Pen pictures of the jeans market

The 5 pocket straight leg men's western jean

History

Basic

Functional

Authenticity

Fashionable

Women's skinny jeans

History

Mainstream

Functional

Fashionable

Conclusion

Flared jeans

History

Basic

Fashionable

Fad

Chapter 5: Industry trends and issues

The jeans consumer, attitudes, trends and issues

Design and product, attitudes, trends, and issues

CSR, attitudes, trends, and issues

Business, attitudes, trends, and issues



