Global Denim and Jeanswear Markets to 2023 - The World Jeans Market Size will Break Through the 2 Billion Pairs Barrier During the Forecast Period
This ever-popular report summarises the global production and market consumption of denim jeanswear worldwide. The researchers have refreshed and updated the 2017 edition, in particular, re-written the executive summary, completely updated the world jeans market chapters and data, and the concluding industry trends and issues chapter.
Chapter 1 sizes the global market retail value. Data is broken down into regions and both historic and forecast year-by-year estimates are provided. Data is also split by broad product price bands to provide a sense of where the value is spread.
In this edition of the report, it has combined the idea of fashionability with that of price, in the form of a price-fashion matrix. Fashionability is a very subjective issue in clothing, and no more so than in the jeans sector. What is one person's commodity, a five pocket Western jean, may be the high fashion to another because of a change to cut, such as straight leg, or skinny, or flared.
The fashionability categories covered are:
- Functional
- Authentic
- Fashionable
- Brand aficionado
The report then covers the category in much the same way as retail value, but by market volume. In this chapter, it also focuses on key markets, including the US, Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Interestingly, the world jeans market size will break through the 2 billion pairs barrier during the forecast period.
Chapter 3 focuses on the supply chain, covering:
- Supply chain models
- Top manufacturing countries
- Jeans imports
- Denim capacity by country
- Major mills worldwide
- Denim imports and exports
- Cotton prices
It then profiles the key jeans product types and looks at the latest consumer, design, technology CSR and business attitudes, trends, and issues.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
- About this edition
- Purpose of the denim and jeans report
- Trends and issues
- The world jeans market by value, 2018 and 2023
- Jeans price architecture
- The world jeans market by volume, 2018 and 2023
- The selected country markets
- Jeans supply chain and trade
- Denim capacity and trade
- Cotton growing and international trade
Report methodology
- Quantification of the jeans market
- Geographical world regions
Chapter 1: The world jeans market by value
- The world jeans market value, 2018 estimate
- The world jeans market value, 2023 forecast
- Timelines and growth percentages for value
- The concept of the publisher's timeline
- Timeline 2013-2023: the jeans market in value
- Jeans price architecture
- The pricing onion in the retail jeans market
- The price-fashion matrix
Chapter 2: The world jeans market by volume
- The world jeans market volume, 2018 estimate
- Average prices and consumption per person figures
- The world jeans market volume, 2023 forecast
- Timelines and growth percentages for volume
- The importance of the publisher's timeline in units
- Timeline 2013-2023: the jeans market in volume
- Selected countries, the denim and jeans situation
- United States
- China
- India
- Brazil
- Russia
- Timeline 2013-2023: the jeans market in percentage growth
Chapter 3: Supply chain, trade, and capacity
- Jeans and denim supply chain analysis
- Retailers, brands, jeans manufacturers, and denim weavers
- Most common jeans supply chain models
- Consumption, production and international trade in jeans
- Consumption through organized retail or through the black or grey economy
- Production of jeans across the world
- Jeans imports and where they come from
- Denim capacity worldwide
- Difficulties in calculating denim production and capacity
- Denim weaving capacity
- The major denim mills around the world
- Denim international trade
- Jeans and denim trade
- Denim exports
- Denim imports
- Cotton growing and international trade
- Who grows the cotton?
- Cotton prices
- The China effect, on cotton, denim, and jeans
Chapter 4: Pen pictures of the jeans market
- The 5 pocket straight leg men's western jean
- History
- Basic
- Functional
- Authenticity
- Fashionable
- Women's skinny jeans
- History
- Mainstream
- Functional
- Fashionable
- Conclusion
- Flared jeans
- History
- Basic
- Fashionable
- Fad
Chapter 5: Industry trends and issues
- The jeans consumer, attitudes, trends and issues
- Design and product, attitudes, trends, and issues
- CSR, attitudes, trends, and issues
- Business, attitudes, trends, and issues
