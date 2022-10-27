Global Denim Jeans Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Monte Carlo Fashions, PVH and Under Armour Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denim Jeans Market By Fitting Type, By Price Point, By End User, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global denim jeans market size was valued at $56,204.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $88,138.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Denim is a kind of heavy cotton material, which is used for making varieties of garments, including shirts, jackets, and jeans. There are various types of denim jeans customized according to fit, design, and patterns. Millennial population, especially below 35 year age group people are the major target consumer base for the denim jeans market.

Increase in demand for online shopping and availability of popular denim jeans brands on e-commerce platforms are expected to support the increase in sales of denim jeans during the forecast period. Manufacturers are operating and owning their outlets to overcome counterfeiting practices, which further adds to the growth of the market.



Lockdown practices during the COVID-19 pandemic impelled people to stay at their home and work from homes practices were attributable to decrease the denim jeans market growth in 2020. Furthermore, closures of retail stores and production facilities and disrupted export and import activities were some of the reasons for decrease in sales of the denim jeans in 2020.



According to the denim jeans market analysis, the denim jeans market is segmented into fitting type, price point, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of fitting type, the market is categorized into slim fit, regular fit, skinny fit, relaxed fit, and others. By price point, it is segregated into mass and premium.



On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into men, women, and children. By distribution channel, it is segregated into hypermarket and supermarket, convenience clothing store, specialty store, online sales channel, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Middle East and Rest of LAMEA).



Region-wise, LAMEA has been gaining considerable traction for the denim jeans market and is expected sustain its traction during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to growing per capita income, working women population, and rise in fashion consciousness among consumers in the region. Influence of social media platforms and growing apparel market across the globe with the introduction of premium and branded products are expected to have a significant impact on the development of the LAMEA denim jeans market.



The major players operating in the market are Canatiba Denim Industry, Diesel S.p.A., H&M Group, Jack & Jones, Kontoor Brands, Inc., Lee Cooper, Levi Strauss & Co., Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., PVH Corp., and Under Armour, Inc.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the denim jeans market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing denim jeans market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the denim jeans market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

