Global Density Meter Market (2018-2023) to Exceed $1 Billion by 2023 - Huge Opportunity in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry

The density meter market is estimated to be worth USD 855 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,041.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.02% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market is propelled by oil & gas downstream segment and stringent regulations with regard to food quality and food safety.

The market for optical density meter is expected to hold the largest market by 2023. An optical density meter includes devices such as refractometers, suspended solid analyzers, and optical consistency transmitters. Optical density meters are used in food & beverages and chemicals industries. Products such as suspended solid analyzers and concentration meters are widely used to measure suspended solids, both in municipal and industrial environments.

The market for the water and wastewater treatment industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Suspended solid/sludge density analyzers, ultrasonic concentration meters, and microwave density meters are mainly used in the water and wastewater treatment industry. Norms regarding the discharge of the wastewater are getting stringent, and awareness about water safety is increasing. Also, the popularity of the smart water management is increasing. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the density meter market for the water and wastewater treatment industry.

The market in APAC is expected to hold the largest share by 2023. The region has high potential for density meters. APAC, having highest populated countries such as China and India, is one of the largest consumers of the oil. India is offering more opportunities for the process automation industry with its political and global reformation. Water and wastewater, food & beverages, and chemicals industries in APAC are expected to drive the growth of the density meter market in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.4 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Density Meter Market

4.2 Density Meter Market, By Implementation (Shipment in Thousand Units)

4.3 Optical Density Meter Market, By Industry

4.4 Liquid Process Density Meter Market, By Deployment Type

4.5 Density Meter Market, By Industry and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Oil & Gas Downstream Segment is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Density Meter Market

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations With Regard to Food Quality and Food Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Trade-Off Between Accuracy and the Cost of Density Meter

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Huge Opportunity in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations for Density Meters Based on the Nuclear Technology



6 Density Meter Market, By Implementation Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Process

6.2.1 Liquid

6.2.1.1 Tank

6.2.1.2 Pipeline

6.2.2 Gas

6.3 Lab

6.3.1 Liquid



7 Density Meter Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vibrating

7.3 Nuclear

7.4 Ultrasonic

7.5 Microwave

7.6 Optical

7.6.1 Suspended Solid Analyzer/Sludge Density Meter

7.6.2 Refractometer

7.6.3 Optical Consistency Transmitter

7.7 Others



8 Density Meter Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemicals

8.3 Food & Beverages

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.5 Metals and Mining

8.6 Water and Wastewater Treatment

8.7 Others



9 Density Meter Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Rest of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 South America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Process Density Meter Market

10.3 Market Ranking Analysis: Lab Density Meter Market

10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Expansions



11 Company Profile

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Emerson

11.1.2 Yokogawa

11.1.3 Mettler Toledo

11.1.4 Toshiba

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.6 Endress+Hauser

11.1.7 Ametek

11.1.8 Valmet

11.1.9 Anton Paar

11.1.10 Vega Grieshaber Kg

11.1.11 Berthold Technologies

11.1.12 Schmidt + Haensch

11.1.13 Promtec Theisen

11.1.14 A. Kruss Optronic

11.1.15 Avenisense

11.1.16 Rudolph Research Analytical

11.1.17 Bopp & Reuther

11.1.18 Rototherm Group

11.1.19 Integrated Sensing Systems (ISS)

11.1.20 Sensotech

11.1.21 Kyoto Electronics

11.1.22 Lemis Baltic

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Horiba

11.2.2 Meidensha Corporation

11.2.3 Dandong Dongfang Measurement & Control Technology

11.2.4 Ronan Engineering



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6v3ljp/global_density?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-density-meter-market-2018-2023-to-exceed-1-billion-by-2023---huge-opportunity-in-the-water-and-wastewater-treatment-industry-300651914.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

