Global Dental Biomaterial Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring Straumann, Royal DSM, 3M and Kuraray Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Biomaterial Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental biomaterial market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.38% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$14.296 billion by 2027, increasing from US$7.163 billion in 2020.



Dental biomaterials include all types of natural and biocompatible synthetic materials used to restore damaged and decayed teeth. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders coupled with the rising penetration of dental implants is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulation and the clinical process are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.



Dental implants and prosthetics are mostly used either for filling oral cavities or replacing them with a concrete solution and according to the World Health Organization, more than 3 billion people in the world are affected by oral health problems. A dental implant is a kind of oral prosthetic in which the gum is opened and in the cavity is positioned a prosthetic crown. Planning the position and number of implants is key to the long-term health of the prosthetic since biomechanical forces created during chewing can be significant.

The growing geriatric population is driving the growth of the market

The global population is ageing, and every country is experiencing growth in the old age proportion of elderly people in the total population. Poor oral health among older people is evident in a high level of tooth loss, and all types of periodontal disease. According to the recent report titled World Population Prospects by the United Nations, by 2050, one in every six people in the world will be over age 65 (16%), from one in 11 in 2019 (9%) and the number of people aged 80 years or above is projected to triple, from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050.

Material analysis

By material, the dental biomaterial market has been segmented into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, and polymeric biomaterials, among others. The metallic biomaterial segment is projected to hold a significant share, owing to the benefits offered by titanium material, such as high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, greater strain-bearing capacity, and greater corrosion resistance properties.

Application insight

By application, the dental biomaterial market is segmented based on implantology, prosthodontics, and orthodontics, among other applications. The implantology application segment accounted for a significant share of the market on account of the increasing penetration of dental implants in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil. In addition, the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, expanding dental tourism in emerging markets, coupled with increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, are further expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America will hold a significant share in the market over the forecast period

By geography, the dental biomaterial market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The North American region is expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to the presence of major players coupled with the growing geriatric population. In Europe, favourable government initiatives on oral healthcare, combined with increased adoption of dental biomaterials for the fabrication of implants and other dental products, are expected to drive the regional market in the coming years. Besides, rising disposable income and the growing number of dental hospitals, the market for dental biomaterials is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Insights

Prominent key market players in the dental biomaterial market include Straumann AG, Royal DSM, Medtronic Plc, Danaher Corporation, Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Inc, Kuraray Co., Ltd, and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

The number of players in the dental biomaterial market is large and growing, with the opportunity to generate significant revenues because of the growing demand for various applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. GLOBAL DENTAL BIOMATERIAL MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Metallic Biomaterials

5.1.2. Titanium

5.1.3. Stainless Steel

5.1.4. Other

5.2. Ceramic Biomaterials

5.3. Polymeric Biomaterials

5.4. Others



6. GLOBAL DENTAL BIOMATERIAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Implantology

6.3. Prosthodontics

6.4. Orthodontics

6.5. Others



7. GLOBAL DENTAL BIOMATERIAL MARKET, BY END-USER VALUE

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Clinics

7.3. Academies and Research Laboratories



8. GLOBAL DENTAL BIOMATERIAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Straumann AG

10.2. Royal DSM

10.3. Geistlich Pharma AG

10.4. ZimVie Inc

10.5. 3M Company

10.6. Dentsply Sirona, Inc

10.7. Kuraray Co., Ltd

10.8. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

10.9. DMP Dental Industry S.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pujbx9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets