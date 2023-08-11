Global Dental Chair Market Analysis Report 2023: Market is Forecast to Grow Over $520,000 by 2030 with North America Claiming the Highest Share

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Chair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type (Ceiling-Mounted Design, Dental-Chair Mounted Design), By Application (Examination, Surgery), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental chair market size is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness and prevalence of oral diseases and the consequent increase in the demand for dental care facilities. Development in infrastructure and improving access of low- and middle-income groups to dental facilities can further boost the market.

According to the Global Oral Health Status Report 2022, published by the World Health Organization, approximately two billion people across the globe are suffering from caries of permanent teeth and 514 million children are suffering from caries of primary teeth.

Moreover, one billion people worldwide are suffering from severe gum disease which is also a major cause of total tooth loss. The bad oral habits of people such as tobacco consumption and poor hygiene maintenance are contributing to the rising prevalence of these diseases.

The technological advancements in the dental chair industry are also contributing to their growing demand. The addition of innovative features such as touch screens is making these chairs more comfortable than others. In addition, mobile independent chairs can help in increasing patients' access to oral healthcare facilities. Such innovations can further increase the adoption rate of dental chairs and boost market growth.

The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was also observed in this market. Several restrictions imposed by governments across countries limited people's movement and their visits to hospitals decreased significantly. However, the market witnessed a recovery as restrictions were eased.

Dental Chair Market Report Highlights

  • Based on product, the power dental chair segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.1% in 2022 and it is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to technological advancements and the increasing emphasis of dentists on providing their patients with maximum comfort
  • Based on type, the ceiling-mounted segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.7% in 2022, owing to its easy-to-maintain attribute and effectiveness
  • Based on application, the examination segment dominated the market with a share of 28.4% in 2022 owing to increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene
  • In 2022, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.1%, owing to the use of advanced technology and increased consumer knowledge. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases

Competitive Landscape

  • Austin Dental Equipment Company
  • Midmark
  • Craftmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.
  • Xo CARE A/S
  • Sirona
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • PLANMECA OY
  • Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.
  • Straumann

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Dental Chair Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5. Dental Chair Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Dental Chair: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Dental Chair Market: Key Takeaways
4.2. Dental Chair Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Powered dental chair
4.4. Non-powered dental chair

Chapter 5. Dental Chair: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Dental Chair Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. Dental Chair Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Ceiling-mounted design
5.4. Mobile-Independent Design
5.5. Dental-chair mounted design

Chapter 6. Dental Chair: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Dental Chair Market: Key Takeaways
6.2. Dental Chair Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Examination
6.4. Surgery
6.5. Orthodontics

Chapter 7. Dental Chair Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Outlook
7.2. Dental Chair Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k40fqm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Contactless and Mobile Revolution: Europe's POS Payment Methods Embrace a New Era of Convenience

Middle East Luxury Goods Market Study 2023: Market Value to Grow by Over $6 Billion to 2029 - A Global Tourist's Dream and Retailer's Goldmine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.