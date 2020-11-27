Global Dental Imaging Markets, 2020-2026 - Rising Need for Cosmetic Dentistry and the Drastic Increase in Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Imaging Market By Product, By Application, By End User, By Geography Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The estimated market value of Dental Imaging in 2020 is $2.81 billion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the coming years and predicted to reach a value of $4.51 billion in 2026.

There are many important factors which are the driving forces behind the growth of Dental Imaging market such as advanced technological tools, growing demand for dental practices and rising dental expenditure, rising need for cosmetic dentistry and the drastic increase in dental caries and other periodontal diseases.

Dental imaging is a sophisticated procedure that entirely depends on the extent of radiation penetrating through the dental structures.

The dental imaging market also includes intraoral & extraoral X-ray systems along with digital technology, and these are swiftly penetrating the market and taking the place of analog systems. Therefore, which are the main driving forces of its demand.

In the current world scenario - where, the main focus on technological advancements has risen - it is anticipated that the advantages of advanced dental imaging can guarantee its larger adoption within the years to come back. The rising demand for dentistry, the growing affordability of imaging systems, and also the want for fast and accurate diagnosis are the major factors driving the expansion of this market

Some of the major players in the domain of Dental Imaging are Envista Holdings Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Carestream Dental, LLC, VATECH Co., Ltd, General Co., Ltd, Inc, Apteryx Imaging, Inc, ACTEON Group, Owandy Radiology, J. MORITA CORP, Align Technology, and Midmark Corporation.

The intraoral scanner segment is expected to rise at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, propelled by the advantages of capturing direct dental impressions, reducing the cost of restoration remakes, and providing overall advanced clinical workflows. The intraoral imaging systems segment is further categorized into intraoral X-ray systems, intraoral PSP systems, intraoral sensors, intraoral scanners, and intraoral cameras.

The implantology segment managed the largest share of the market in 2019. The driving force of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of dental implants, increasing number of bone-graft assessments, and rising focus on the evaluation of post- treatment cases.

Dental hospitals & clinics are assumed to own the highest growth rate during the estimated period. The high growth rate of this end-user segment can be accredited to the inexpensive advanced dental imaging systems, growing consciousness among patients and increasing demand for quick and precise patient diagnosis and treatment planning.

Among all the regions, North America held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Many factors are responsible for their leadership in the market as the existing number of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is due to factors such as the increased focus of new emerging and leading market players on developing Asian markets, a rise in cash flows, more relaxed regulatory policies, and growing dental tourism market.

There are a lot of opportunities from emerging countries, and this report will help in understanding the present market dynamics, changing requirements, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.

This report would be the foundation for any research on the Dental Imaging, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the sensors, and organized framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation.

This piece of the report would be the chief support for extensive research and a tool for the forthcoming innovations and technologies. This provides an analysis of the major players in the market, their competition, and the survivability, with which a player can compete in the market.

The report contains insights regarding upcoming technological innovations and advanced solutions for the Dental Imaging

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Defination

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market Outlook

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offering

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Extraoral Imaging Systems

5.2.1. Panoramic Systems

5.2.2. Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems

5.2.3. 3D CBCT Systems

5.3. Intraoral Imaging Systems

5.3.1. Intraoral Scanners

5.3.2. Intraoral X-ray Systems

5.3.3. Intraoral Sensors

5.3.4. Intraoral PSP Systems

5.3.5. Intraoral Cameras



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Implantology

6.3. Endodontics

6.4. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

6.5. Orthodontics

6.6. Other



7. Vertical: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Dental Hospitals & Clinics

7.3. Dental Diagnostic Centers

7.4. Dental Academic & Research Institutes



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Envista Holdings Corporation

10.2. DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc

10.3. PLANMECA OY

10.4. Carestream Dental, LLC

10.5. VATECH Co., Ltd

10.6. General Co., Ltd

10.7. Align Technology, Inc

10.8. Apteryx Imaging, Inc

10.9. ACTEON Group

10.10. Owandy Radiology



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. J. MORITA CORP

11.2. Midmark Corporation

11.3. DURR DENTAL SE

11.4. FONA Italy

11.5. 3Shape A/S

11.6. Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

11.7. Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd

11.8. Cefla S.C

11.9. Yoshida Dental MFG. Co. Ltd

11.10. Prexion, Inc



