Global Dental Implants & Prosthesis Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 - Low Penetration Rate of Dental Implants in Developing Countries

The global dental implants and prosthesis market is projected to reach USD 13.01 Billion by 2023 from USD 9.50 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth of dental implants market is driven by the growth in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related dental diseases, rising prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases in the overall population across the globe, increasing willingness to adopt dental cosmetic surgery, and the growing number of implant placing dentists.

However, the high cost of premium dental implants and limited reimbursement, and high risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges may expect to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.



This market comprises of dental implants market and dental prosthesis market, and is further segmented by type of facility and region. The dental implants market is further segmented by material, design, type, and price. By material, titanium dental implants accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the benefits offered by titanium implants, such as high biocompatibility, strength, rigidity, greater strain-bearing capacity, and greater corrosion resistance properties.



By price, the dental implants market is segmented into premium dental implants, value dental implants, and discounted dental implants. The premium dental implants segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of premium implants is attributed to the higher adoption of these implants in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and Japan.



By type, the dental prosthesis market is segmented into dental bridges, dental crowns, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & onlays. The dental bridges segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to its cost effectiveness as compared to the dental implants and the fact that it can be used as alternative to the single tooth implant.



On the basis of type of facilities, the dental implants and prosthesis market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other facilities. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the dental implants and prosthesis market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental hospitals and clinics in developing countries, growing consolidation of dental clinic chains in Europe, and the growing number of group dental practices in North America and Europe.



Geographically, the global dental implants and prosthesis market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe holds the largest share of this market in 2017. This is primarily due to the increase in the aging population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatments, increased penetration of value dental implants, and the high reimbursement rate on prosthetic products as compared to other regions. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Straumann (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schein (US), and OSSTEM Implant Co. (South Korea) dominated the global dental implants and prosthesis market. Some of the other players competing in dental implants market are AVINENT Implant System (Spain), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Merz Dental (Germany), Bicon (US), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), Thommen Medical (Switzerland), and Southern Implant (South Africa).

Key Topics Covered



1 Dental Implants Market: Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Dental Implants Market: Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations



3 Dental Implants Market: Executive Summary



4 Dental Implants Market: Premium Insights

4.1 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Dental Prosthetics Market, 2017

4.3 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: Geographic Mix

4.5 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: Developing vs Developed Countries/Regions



5 Dental Implants Market: Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases

5.2.1.1.1 Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

5.2.1.1.2 Edentulism

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2.1.3 Growing Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

5.2.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Dental Implants and Limited Reimbursements

5.2.2.2 High Risk of Tooth Loss Associated With Dental Bridges

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Low Penetration Rate of Dental Implants in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments in CAD/CAM Technologies



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Increasing Market Consolidation

6.1.2 Rising Focus on Product Development and Launches

6.1.3 Rising Number of Industry-Academia Collaborations

6.2 Porter's Five Forces

6.3 Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants

6.3.1 Premium Implants

6.3.2 Value Implants

6.3.3 Discounted Implants



7 Dental Implants Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dental Implants Market, By Material

7.2.1 Titanium Implants

7.2.1.1 Titanium Implants Market, By Procedure

7.2.1.1.1 Two-Stage Procedures

7.2.1.1.2 Single-Stage Procedures

7.2.1.2 Titanium Implants Market, By Connector

7.2.1.2.1 External Hexagonal Connectors

7.2.1.2.2 Internal Hexagonal Connectors

7.2.1.2.3 Internal Octagonal Connectors

7.2.2 Zirconium Implants

7.3 Dental Implants Market, By Design

7.3.1 Tapered Dental Implants

7.3.2 Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

7.4 Dental Implants Market, By Type

7.4.1 Root-Form Dental Implants

7.4.2 Plate-Form Dental Implants

7.5 Dental Implants Market, By Price

7.5.1 Premium Implants

7.5.2 Value Implants

7.5.3 Discounted Implants



8 Dental Prosthetics Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dental Bridges

8.2.1 Dental Bridges Market, By Type

8.2.1.1 3-Unit Bridges

8.2.1.2 4-Unit Bridges

8.2.1.3 Maryland Bridges

8.2.1.4 Cantilever Bridges

8.3 Dental Crowns

8.4 Dental Bridges & Crowns Market, By Material

8.4.1 Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal

8.4.2 All-Ceramics

8.4.3 Metal

8.5 Dentures

8.5.1 Partial Dentures

8.5.2 Complete Dentures

8.6 Abutments

8.6.1 Definitive Abutments

8.6.2 Temporary Abutments

8.7 Veneers

8.8 Inlays and Onlays



9 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, By Type of Facility

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3 Dental Laboratories

9.4 Other Facilities



10 Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 Italy

10.2.3 Spain

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Switzerland

10.2.7 Rest of Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.2 Canada

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 South Korea

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 China

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Mexico

10.5.4 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Dental Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Product Portfolio Matrix

11.2.1 Dental Implants Product Portfolio Matrix

11.2.2 Dental Prosthetics Product Portfolio Matrix

11.3 Revenue Analysis (2017)

11.4 Geographic Reach of Top Market Players (2017)

11.5 Market Share Analysis

11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.6.1 Product Launches

11.6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.6.3 Acquisitions

11.6.4 Expansion



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Institut Straumann AG

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

12.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

12.5 Henry Schein Inc.

12.6 Avinent Implant System

12.7 Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

12.8 Bicon LLC

12.9 Adin Dental Implant Systems

12.10 DIO Corporation

12.11 Thommen Medical AG

12.12 Southern Implants



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q2qdhb/global_dental?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dental-implants--prosthesis-market-2018-forecast-to-2023---low-penetration-rate-of-dental-implants-in-developing-countries-300640155.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

