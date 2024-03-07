Global Dental Implants Market Forecasts to 2028: Growing Application of CAD/CAM Technologies, Accelerating Penetration of Digital Dentistry, and Increasing Spending on Dental Services

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Implants Market (by Material, Product, Design & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful analysis underscores the projected ascendancy of the industry, which is anticipated to achieve a market valuation of US$6.48 billion by 2028, advancing at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.38% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics and Regional Insights

The study delineates an array of catalysts propelling market expansion, including a stark increase in the geriatric cohort, heightened oral healthcare awareness, burgeoning dental service organizations, and a tilt towards cosmetic dentistry. Additionally, the sector is witnessing a growing trend towards managing edentulous conditions.

However, the market faces certain headwinds such as a dearth of skilled dental professionals, escalating dental implant treatments costs coupled with reimbursement complications, and an augmented risk of tooth loss linked to dental bridgework.

Segmentation and Design Innovations

The global market is dissected on the basis of material into Titanium implants, Zirconium implants, and alternative materials like ceramic and porcelain fused to metal. Product-wise segmentation includes endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, among others. Design classifications involve Tapered implants and parallel-walled implants.

Noteworthy Market Trends

Growth in dental service expenditure

Boosted adoption of digital dentistry

Emerging utilization of CAD/CAM technologies

Technological advancements in implantology within developed economies

Europe emerges as the most rapidly expanding market attributable to an increasing population in need of dental care, surging cosmetic dentistry demands, and heightened dental ailment prevalence, alongside elevated dental health cognizance amongst individuals.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The global dental implants sphere presents a competitive vendor landscape. The analysis furnishes detailed company profiles of frontrunners, including but not limited to, entities with pioneering product portfolios and expansive operational territories.

As the industry continues to evolve, stakeholders across the globe can leverage this high-quality market analysis to navigate through the shifting dynamics and harness potential growth opportunities in the dental implants market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Important Components of Dental Implant

1.3 Procedure of Dental Implant

1.4 Types of Dental Implants

1.5 Types of Replacement Teeth

1.6 Different Techniques of Dental Implants

1.7 Benefits of Dental Implants



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Reduced Visits to the Dentists

2.2 Cancellation of Major Dental Events

2.3 Downturn in Private Sector Investments

2.4 Decline in Disposable Income



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dental Implants Market by Value

3.2 Global Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Dental Implants Market by Material

3.3.1 Global Titanium Dental Implants Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Titanium Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Titanium Dental Implants Market by Procedure

3.3.4 Global Titanium Dental Implants Procedure Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Titanium Dental Implants Procedure Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Dental Implants Market by Product

3.4.1 Global Dental Implants Product Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Dental Implants Product Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Dental Implants Market by Design

3.5.1 Global Dental Implants Design Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Dental Implants Design Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Dental Implants Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Dental Implants Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Europe Dental Implants Market by Design

4.1.4 Europe Dental Implants Design Market by Value

4.1.5 Europe Dental Implants Design Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Dental Implants Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 The U.S. Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Latin America, Middle East & Africa

4.4.1 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Dental Implants Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Dental Implants Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Growing Concern for Oral Healthcare

5.1.3 Expansion of Dental Service Organizations

5.1.4 Rising Preference of Cosmetic Dentistry

5.1.5 Surging Focus on Edentulous Treatment

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Spending on Dental Services

5.2.2 Accelerating Penetration of Digital Dentistry

5.2.3 Growing Application of CAD/CAM Technologies

5.2.4 Advancements in Implant Technology in Developed Countries

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Shortage of Trained Dentists and Dental Hospitals

5.3.2 High Cost of Dental Implant Treatment & Reimbursement Issues

5.3.3 Greater Risk of Tooth Loss associated with Dental Bridges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Dental Implants Market Share by Key Players



