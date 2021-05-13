Global Dental Implants Market Report 2021: Titanium Dental Implants Dominated the Market in 2020 with a Share of 88.38% - Forecast to 2026
May 13, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Implants Market, By Material (Titanium v/s Zirconium), By Design (Tapered v/s Parallel-Walled), By Type (Root-Form v/s Plate-Form), By Connection Type, By Procedure, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental Implants Market stood at USD4207.59 million in 2020 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16%, during the forecast period.
This can be ascribed to increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas such as tooth replacement procedures, tooth decay, among others. Additionally, growing demand for prosthetics is a major driver for the growth of the Global Dental Implants Market.
Besides, growing dental problems globally due to unhealthy eating habits will spur the usage of dental implants. According to the Federation Dental International (FDI), oral disorders affect more than 3.9 million people worldwide. Tooth decay individually affects around 40% of the population. All these factors are expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years.
The Global Dental Implants Market is segmented by material, design, type, connection type, procedure, application, end-user, and region.
Among them, titanium dental implants dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 88.38% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to its suitability to almost all procedures, biocompatibility, and their non-allergic nature. Moreover, the market for zirconium is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the similarity in functionality and features to titanium.
Some of the major competitors in the market are Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., AVINENT Implant System S.L.U, OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd., Bicon, LLC, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., DIO Corporation, Thommen Medical AG, Southern Implants Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Anthogyr SAS, T-Plus Implant Tech. Co Ltd.
The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.
Key Target Audience:
- Dental Implants manufacturers, end-users, and other stakeholders
- Distributers and suppliers of dental implants' products and services and other stakeholders
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to dental implants.
- Market research and consulting firms
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016 - 2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026F
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Implants Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Dental Implants Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Material (Titanium v/s Zirconium)
6.2.2. By Design (Tapered v/s Parallel-Walled)
6.2.3. By Type (Root-Form v/s Plate-Form)
6.2.4. By Connection Type (Internal, External, One-Piece)
6.2.5. By Procedure (One-Stage & Two Stage Surgeries v/s Immediate Loading)
6.2.6. By Application (Single Tooth Replacement v/s Multi-Tooth Bridge Securement)
6.2.7. By End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Others)
6.2.8. By Company (2020)
6.2.9. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. North America Dental Implants Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Material
7.2.2. By Design
7.2.3. By Type
7.2.4. By Connection Type
7.2.5. By Procedure
7.2.6. By Application
7.2.7. By End User
7.2.8. By Country
7.3. North America: Country Analysis
7.3.2. Canada Dental Implants Market Outlook
7.3.3. Mexico Dental Implants Market Outlook
8. Europe Dental Implants Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Material
8.2.2. By Design
8.2.3. By Type
8.2.4. By Connection Type
8.2.5. By Procedure
8.2.6. By Application
8.2.7. By End User
8.2.8. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. Spain Dental Implants Market Outlook
8.3.2. Italy Dental Implants Market Outlook
8.3.3. Germany Dental Implants Market Outlook
8.3.4. France Dental Implants Market Outlook
8.3.5. United Kingdom Dental Implants Market Outlook
9. Asia Pacific Dental Implants Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Material
9.2.2. By Design
9.2.3. By Type
9.2.4. By Connection Type
9.2.5. By Procedure
9.2.6. By Application
9.2.7. By End User
9.2.8. By Country
9.3. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis
9.3.1. South Korea Dental Implants Market Outlook
9.3.2. Japan Dental Implants Market Outlook
9.3.3. Australia Dental Implants Market Outlook
9.3.4. China Dental Implants Market Outlook
9.3.5. India Dental Implants Market Outlook
10. South America Dental Implants Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Material
10.2.2. By Design
10.2.3. By Type
10.2.4. By Connection Type
10.2.5. By Procedure
10.2.6. By Application
10.2.7. By End User
10.2.8. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Dental Implants Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Dental Implants Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Dental Implants Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Dental Implants Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Material
11.2.2. By Design
11.2.3. By Type
11.2.4. By Connection Type
11.2.5. By Procedure
11.2.6. By Application
11.2.7. By End User
11.2.8. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Dental Implants Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Dental Implants Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Dental Implants Market Outlook
11.3.4. Kuwait Dental Implants Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Institut Straumann AG
14.2. Envista Holdings Corporation
14.3. DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc.
14.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
14.5. Henry Schein, Inc.
14.6. AVINENT Implant System S.L.U
14.7. OSSTEM Implant Co.Ltd.
14.8. Bicon, LLC
14.9. Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd.
14.10. DIO Corporation
14.11. Thommen Medical AG
14.12. Southern Implants Inc.
14.13. BioHorizons IPH, Inc.
14.14. Anthogyr SAS
14.15. T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.Ltd.
