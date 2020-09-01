Global Dental Lab Market Assessment 2020-2026: Indirect Restorative Materials, Equipment, Prosthetic Types, Regions

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Lab Market by Indirect Restorative Materials, Equipment, Prosthetic Type, Geography - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Lab Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasting period.

There are multiple factors such as drastic growth in the elderly population where toothlessness incidences are growing, growing dental care from developing markets, rising incidence of damage of teeth, and other dental diseases that are propelling the market growth. However, the expensive prices incurred in purchasing dental materials and devices are the significant reason which is holding back the growth of the dental laboratory market in the forecast period.

The indirect restorative materials segment is further divided into metal-ceramics, ceramics, and other indirect restorative materials. The ceramics segment is assumed to hold a larger position in the market growth, and the reasons for the growth are these ceramics are durable, high toughness in fractures compared to other materials.

Further, scanners are widely demanded equipment in the equipment segmentation as the demand for a digital dental product is more as well as demand for fast and effective treatment. There is a trend for computer-aided drawing in the present as the scanners are associated with the computer.

Moving to prosthetic type, the crown of prosthetic is majorly penetrating its position in dental lab market segmentation. The crowns are one type of prosthetic which is widely used for complete restoration of the single tooth, which is damaged as well as the increased procedures of single-tooth implant restoration.

Further, moving to the regional analysis, North America is having a major position in the dental lab market share. North America has a worldly experienced medical structure, beneficial government initiatives associated with high expenditure on health in this region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market share in the dental lab market since there is an increase in the elderly position.

The major factors which are pushing the global dental lab market growth are the globally increasing incidence of dental diseases such as dental caries, where a tooth is damaged due to bacteria, and the growing population of old people increases dental problems such as toothlessness. Moreover, CAD/CAM technologies are becoming the most desired technology for dental treatments, which is giving rise to opportunities for the dental lab market.

A few companies which are playing a key role are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc, Danaher Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co, 3M Company, Ultradent Products, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Septodont Holding, IvoclarVivadent AG, GC Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc., Planmeca Oy, VOCO GmbH, and Shofu Inc.

Therefore, the dental lab market is penetrating its position in the world by its developed technology in the manufacturing of dental products for easy and fast dental treatment.

This report gives a complete view of the dental lab market growth in terms of segmentation, drivers, and opportunities. This report also provides on few aspects which are creating challenges and restraints for the market growth.

This research explains and estimates the global dental laboratories market by indirect restorative materials, equipment, prosthetic type, and geography.

The complete analysis of the competitive edge for the advantage of the global market competitors where one can compete with other competitors.

This research also presents the analysis of new product developments, mergers, and acquisitions, along with research & developments of the key vendors.

The penetration of the dental lab market over the four geographical

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets



4. Market Characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Indirect Restorative Materials: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Metal-ceramics

5.3. Ceramics

5.3.1. Traditional All-ceramics

5.3.2. CAD/CAM Ceramics

5.3.2.1. Zirconia

5.3.2.2. Glass Ceramics

5.4. Other Indirect Restorative Materials

5.4.1. Resins

5.4.2. Non-ceramics



6. Equipment: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Milling Equipment

6.3. Scanners

6.4. Furnaces

6.5. Articulators



7. Prosthetic Type: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Bridges

7.3. Crowns

7.3.1. Crowns & Bridges Materials

7.3.1.1. Porcelain Fused-to-Metal (PFM)

7.3.1.2. Traditional Ceramics

7.3.1.3. CAD/CAM Ceramics

7.3.1.4. Resins

7.3.1.5. Full Cast

7.4. Dentures



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

10.2. Danaher Corporation

10.3. 3M Company

10.4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

10.5. Ultradent Products, Inc.

10.6. GC Corporation

10.7. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

10.8. Planmeca Oy

10.9. BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

10.10. Septodont Holding



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

11.2. VOCO GmbH

11.3. Vita Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co.

11.4. Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

11.5. Shofu Inc.



12. Analyst Opinion



