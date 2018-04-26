Global Dental Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022 with Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, 3M Company & Planmeca Group Playing Key Roles

The global dental market could be segmented into dental equipment, dental consumables and dental software. The dental equipment includes the tools, appliances and apparatus which are specifically designed to aid diagnosis, monitoring or treatment of a patient suffering from diseases of the teeth and gums.

Dental consumables are used on patients by dental practitioners or dentists in order to treat and perform procedures associated with preventive, restorative, diagnostic and emergency oral health issues.

Dental software is a computer technology used by dental professionals, dental laboratories, dental academic and research institutes, and forensic laboratories for the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, research, and investigation of oral health conditions. The global dental market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The dental market is expected to increase due to growth in female population, declining prices of tobacco, increasing GDP per-capita, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, less number of dentists in emerging countries, high cost of dental software and lack of dental awareness.

Key Market Trends



Falling Global Alcohol Consumption

The US Spending on Dental Services

Increase in Consumer Confidence

The US Spending on Dental Services by Different Sources of Funds

Mergers and Acquisitions within Dental Market

Structure of the US Dental Practices in the US

Dental Equipment Purchases from Various Sources

Dental Consumable Purchases from Online Vendors

Digital Dental Technology Adoption Rate

Product Innovation and Technology

iTero Element Intraoral Scanners With The New Timelapse Technology

Rising Dental Tourism

Effective Advertisement and Marketing To Lure Teenagers

Investments and Development in CAD/CAM Technology

Hygiene

Innovation in Dental Software

Refurbished Dental Equipment

3D Printing

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Dental Market: An Overview

2.1.1 Dental Diseases and Types

2.1.2 Dental History

2.1.3 Dental Market Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dental Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Dental Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Dental Market by Segments (Dental Equipment, Dental Consumables, Dental Software)

3.1.3 Global Dental Market by Geographical Distribution (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

3.2 Global Dental Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Dental Equipment Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Dental Equipment Market Value by Geographical Distribution (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

3.3 Global Dental Consumable Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 Global Dental Consumables Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Dental Consumables Market Value by Segments (Dental Crowns & Bridges, Dental Implants, Dental Bio Materials, Orthodontics, Periodontics)

3.3.3 Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Dental Implants Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Orthodontics Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Dental Consumables Market Value by Regional Distribution (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

3.4 Global Dental Software Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 Global Dental Software Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Dental Software Market by Application (Clinical Application, Others)

3.4.3 Global Dental Software Market by Geographical Distribution (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Global GDP Per-capita

5.1.2 Soaring Global Per-capita Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.3 Growing Global Female Population

5.1.4 Global Aging Population

5.1.5 Declining Global Tobacco Price

5.1.6 Changing Food Habits

5.1.7 Psychological Benefits

5.1.8 Aesthetics

5.1.9 Technological Advancement

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Rising Global Unemployment

5.2.2 Less Number Of Dentists in Emerging Countries

5.2.3 Limited Insurance Coverage for Orthodontic Treatments

5.2.4 Relatively Higher Costs

5.2.5 Not Recommended in Some Cases

5.2.6 Limitation of Clear Aligner

5.2.7 Low Awareness

5.2.8 Costly Dental Software



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Dental Market Key Suppliers

6.2 North America Dental Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles



Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Company Planmeca Group

