Global Dental Partnering Deals Report & Directory 2010-2021: Contract Documents for Over 250 Dental Deals
May 19, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Partnering 2010-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental Partnering 2010-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 250 dental deals.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dental deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Dental technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2021 includes:
- Trends in Dental dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Dental deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Dental deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 250 Dental deal records
- The leading Dental deals by value since 2010
- Most active Dental dealmakers since 2010
In Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Dental dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Dental partnering over the years
2.3. Dental partnering by deal type
2.4. Dental partnering by industry sector
2.5. Dental partnering by stage of development
2.6. Dental partnering by technology type
2.7. Dental partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Dental partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Dental partnering
3.3. Dental partnering headline values
3.4. Dental deal upfront payments
3.5. Dental deal milestone payments
3.6. Dental royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Dental deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Dental partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Dental
4.4. Top Dental deals by value
Chapter 5 - Dental contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Dental partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Dental dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Dental therapeutic target
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems
- Access Pharmaceuticals
- Advanz Pharma
- Akervall Technologies
- Align Technology
- Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future
- Amedica
- American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation
- Arcoral Pharma
- Argentina Orthodontic Society
- Armor
- Arseus
- Aspen Dental
- Biolase
- BMG Pharmaceuticals
- Boston University
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Calcivis
- Camurus
- Carbon
- Carestream Health
- Ceram Research
- Chulalongkorn University
- Clinigen
- Colgate Palmolive
- Columbia University
- Convergent Dental
- Covetrus
- Credentis
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- DARA BioSciences
- Darby Dental Supply
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- DenMat Holdings
- Dental Assist
- DentalEZ Integrated Solutions
- Dental Hygienics and Decontamination
- Dentamed
- DentaQuest
- Dentsply International
- Department of Defense
- DiaMedica
- eAssist Dental Solutions
- Egalet
- Eisai
- EUSA Pharma
- Evident Technologies
- Exactech
- Exzell Pharma
- Focus Software of Alabama
- Forsyth Institute
- General Biologicals
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Grace Century
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Henry Schein
- Horizon 2020
- Indiana University
- Intrexon
- J. Morita
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kane Biotech
- Kings College London
- Kois Center
- LaunchPad Medical
- Lee's Pharmaceutical
- Liquidia Technologies
- Lq3 Pharmaceuticals
- Mars Petcare
- McGuire Institute
- McKenzie Management
- Medical Products Laboratories
- Meiji Seika
- Midway Dental Supply
- Millennium Dental Technologies
- Mission Pharmacal
- Moberg Pharma
- Nasseo
- National Institutes of Health
- National Science Foundation
- National University of Singapore
- Navigate Surgical Technologies
- Neoss
- Neos Therapeutics
- NeuRx Pharmaceuticals
- Nexus Data Services
- Norgine
- OnDemand 3D
- Onxeo
- Oragenics
- Oral Cancer Foundation
- Orapharma
- OrthoAccel Technologies
- Osteo Science Foundation
- Pacgen Biopharmaceuticals
- Paris Descartes University
- Patterson Dental
- Pfizer
- Pharnext
- Pierre Fabre
- Planmeca
- PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals
- Premier Inc
- Procter & Gamble
- Promimic
- Provia Laboratories
- Reminova
- Rodo Medical
- RTI Surgical
- Rutgers University
- S.I.R.A.M.
- Salvin Dental Specialties
- Sichuan University
- Sinclair Dental
- SinoVeda Canada
- Sirona Dental Systems
- Sirona Direct
- Sistema de Implante Nacional
- Solasia Pharma
- Stony Brook University
- Stratasys
- Straumann
- Stryker
- Sunstar Suisse
- Sun Yat-sen University
- Terso Solutions
- Traverse Biosciences
- uLab Systems
- United Health Products
- University of Alberta
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of Cologne
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Lyon
- University of Sydney
- University of the Pacific
- US Army
- US Navy
- Vanderbilt University
- Vigilant Biosciences
- Vitaccess
- Worthington Biochemical Corporation
- Young Dental
- Young Innovations
- Zimmer Biomet
