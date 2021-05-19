Global Dental Partnering Deals Report & Directory 2010-2021: Contract Documents for Over 250 Dental Deals

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Partnering 2010-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Partnering 2010-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 250 dental deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dental deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Dental technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Dental dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Dental deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Dental deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 250 Dental deal records

The leading Dental deals by value since 2010

Most active Dental dealmakers since 2010

In Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Dental dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Dental partnering over the years

2.3. Dental partnering by deal type

2.4. Dental partnering by industry sector

2.5. Dental partnering by stage of development

2.6. Dental partnering by technology type

2.7. Dental partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Dental partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Dental partnering

3.3. Dental partnering headline values

3.4. Dental deal upfront payments

3.5. Dental deal milestone payments

3.6. Dental royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Dental deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Dental partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Dental

4.4. Top Dental deals by value



Chapter 5 - Dental contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dental partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Dental dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Dental therapeutic target



Companies Mentioned

3D Systems

Access Pharmaceuticals

Advanz Pharma

Akervall Technologies

Align Technology

Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future

Amedica

American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation

Arcoral Pharma

Argentina Orthodontic Society

Armor

Arseus

Aspen Dental

Biolase

BMG Pharmaceuticals

Boston University

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Calcivis

Camurus

Carbon

Carestream Health

Ceram Research

Chulalongkorn University

Clinigen

Colgate Palmolive

Columbia University

Convergent Dental

Covetrus

Credentis

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

DARA BioSciences

Darby Dental Supply

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

DenMat Holdings

Dental Assist

DentalEZ Integrated Solutions

Dental Hygienics and Decontamination

Dentamed

DentaQuest

Dentsply International

Department of Defense

DiaMedica

eAssist Dental Solutions

Egalet

Eisai

EUSA Pharma

Evident Technologies

Exactech

Exzell Pharma

Focus Software of Alabama

Forsyth Institute

General Biologicals

GlaxoSmithKline

Grace Century

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Henry Schein

Horizon 2020

Indiana University

Intrexon

J. Morita

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kane Biotech

Kings College London

London Kois Center

LaunchPad Medical

Lee's Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical Liquidia Technologies

Lq3 Pharmaceuticals

Mars Petcare

McGuire Institute

McKenzie Management

Medical Products Laboratories

Meiji Seika

Midway Dental Supply

Millennium Dental Technologies

Mission Pharmacal

Moberg Pharma

Nasseo

National Institutes of Health

National Science Foundation

National University of Singapore

Navigate Surgical Technologies

Neoss

Neos Therapeutics

NeuRx Pharmaceuticals

Nexus Data Services

Norgine

OnDemand 3D

Onxeo

Oragenics

Oral Cancer Foundation

Orapharma

OrthoAccel Technologies

Osteo Science Foundation

Pacgen Biopharmaceuticals

Paris Descartes University

Patterson Dental

Pfizer

Pharnext

Pierre Fabre

Planmeca

PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals

Premier Inc

Procter & Gamble

Promimic

Provia Laboratories

Reminova

Rodo Medical

RTI Surgical

Rutgers University

S.I.R.A.M.

Salvin Dental Specialties

Sichuan University

University Sinclair Dental

SinoVeda Canada

Sirona Dental Systems

Sirona Direct

Sistema de Implante Nacional

Solasia Pharma

Stony Brook University

Stratasys

Straumann

Stryker

Sunstar Suisse

Sun Yat -sen University

-sen University Terso Solutions

Traverse Biosciences

uLab Systems

United Health Products

University of Alberta

University of California Los Angeles

University of Cologne

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Lyon

University of Sydney

University of the Pacific

US Army

US Navy

Vanderbilt University

Vigilant Biosciences

Vitaccess

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

Young Dental

Young Innovations

Zimmer Biomet

