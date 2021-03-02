Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermal Facial Fillers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermal facial fillers market reached a value of US$ 2.64 Billion in 2020. A dermal facial filler is an injectable solution which fills the soft tissue present under the skin. Dermal fillers can be both synthetic and natural. With age, the flexibility of the skin is lost along with the natural hydration which helps in shaping, supporting and adding volume to the face. This phenomenon results in the occurrence of wrinkles and sagging of the skin.



Dermal fillers are applied through tiny facial injections to specific areas of the face. They raise and pump the facial skin in a gentle manner by replacing the collagen lost due to the above factors. Dermal fillers are helpful in enhancing the appearance of aging, wrinkling and sagging skin. They are used in the form of a non-invasive treatment to rejuvenate facial skin by minimising or removing wrinkles, raising depressions caused by scars, augmenting lips, and replacing the lost soft-tissue through facial injections.



The dermal facial fillers market is strongly being driven by an increase in the number of people seeking treatment for facial wrinkles and scarring. This increase has occurred on account of a continuous rise in an imbalance diet, stress and insomnia. Another major driver of this market is the fact that this treatment is non-invasive and has does not take a long period of time to be conducted. Moreover, there has been a decrease in the number of complexities which occur post-surgery.



In addition to this, the surgery does not have a prominent scarring as it requires very small incisions which has positively influenced the overall growth of the market. Other factors that are catalysing the growth of this market include a rising ageing population, increasing disposable incomes and raising awareness through social media platforms such as youtube and Instagram. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dermal facial fillers market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Allergan, Galderma, Merz Pharma, AQTIS Medical, Bioha Laboratories, Cynosure, Cosmoderm, ColBar LifeScience, Techderm, Regenerative Medical System, Suneva Medical, Sanofi, SciVision Biotech, Speciality European Pharma, Syneron, Ulthera and Visionmed.



This report provides a deep insight into the global dermal facial fillers market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the dermal facial fillers market in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Origin

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Temporary Fillers

6.1.1 Collagen

6.1.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2 HA

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Collagen Stimulators

6.1.3.1 Market Trends

6.1.3.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Semi-Permanent Fillers

6.2.1 CaHa

6.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Permanent Fillers

6.3.1 PMMA

6.3.1.1 Market Trends

6.3.1.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2 PAAG

6.3.2.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Origin

7.1 Natural

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Synthetic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Dermal Facial Fillers Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Allergan

10.3.2 Galderma

10.3.3 Merz Pharma

10.3.4 AQTIS Medical

10.3.5 Bioha Laboratories

10.3.6 Cynosure

10.3.7 Cosmoderm

10.3.8 ColBar LifeScience

10.3.9 Techderm

10.3.10 Regenerative Medical System

10.3.11 Suneva Medical

10.3.12 Sanofi

10.3.13 SciVision Biotech

10.3.14 Speciality European Pharma

10.3.15 Syneron

10.3.16 Ulthera

10.3.17 Visionmed



