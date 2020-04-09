Global Dermatologicals Market is Expected to Reach $36.2 Billion by 2026

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent industry reports on the projected growth of the global dermatologicals markets predict a continued surge in revenues. A report from Allied Market Research said that the global dermatologicals market is expected to reach $36,205 Million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 10.9% to 2026. Dermatology is a field of medicine that is engaged in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various diseases related to skin, nails, and hair, such as pigmentation, acne, wrinkles, and psoriasis. Dermatological agents, also known as dermatologicals, are products which are applied topically on the skin. These products are used to treat skin conditions and are also employed to prevent certain skin disorders. Furthermore, dermatologicals are also used for routine skin care to maintain one's skin. However, some of the dermatologicals are systemic preparations, which are used in patients who are not responsive to topical medications. Moreover, these preparations are used to treat various skin conditions such as acne, dermatitis, and psoriasis. Active biotech companies with recent developments include: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN).

The report continued with: "The major factor that contributes to the growth of dermatologicals market include rise in demand for topical dermatological drugs such as anti-inflammatory agents, anti-infective, local anesthetics, cleansers, and emollients to treat acne. Furthermore, the rise in awareness about skin diseases, high demand for rapid diagnosis, and surge in incidence of skin cancer and other skin disorders are the factors that boost the growth of the dermatologicals market… The development of innovative products and increase in number of mergers & acquisitions by key vendors are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. By drug type, the prescription segment occupied the largest share, owing to surge in skin disorders. Furthermore, skin disorders are severe and require skilled medical attention, which is provided by skin specialists. Moreover, over-the-counter drugs is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to surge in the awareness among general public regarding the availability of dermatologicals."

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) BREAKING NEWS: Hoth Therapeutics Commences Next Phase of VNLG-152 Study - Hoth Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, today announced initiating the next phase of its study of VNLG-152, a Novel retinamides (Retinoic acid metabolism blocking agents or RAMBAs) for the treatment of dermatological diseases, at Weill Cornell Medicine .

Hoth continues to examine the efficacy of RAMBA in blocking acne pathogenic gene expression and carcinogenesis in mice. Solubility and formulation had been established for the drug for use in both human keratinocyte and mouse studies. A human keratinocyte in vitro acne study has been optimized, which uses molecules released by P. acnes to induce an inflammatory response in these cells.

As part of the next phase of this study, the assay will be tested to explore whether VNLG-152 is capable of blocking this inflammatory response. Immediately after identifying an effective dose of VNLG-152, the researchers will conduct studies on mouse skin to determine if this drug is effective in blocking acne-like inflammation in vivo.

Mr. Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth, commented, "Our management team is honored to collaborate with Weill Cornell Medicine as their researchers continue to explore the treatment benefits of our proprietary dermatological solution. We believe that VNLG-152 has the potential to offer a unique therapeutic benefit to people suffering from acne and psoriasis." Read the full Press Release and more for HOTH at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hoth

Other industry developments from around the markets include:

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) has initiated the rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval to market StrataGraft®, a regenerative skin tissue therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with deep partial-thickness thermal burns. StrataGraft skin tissue is an investigational product, and its safety and effectiveness have not yet been established by the FDA.

"This is a significant step forward. Approval of StrataGraft regenerative skin tissue therapy could be a potential new treatment option for patients with deep partial-thickness thermal burns," said Steven Romano, M.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Mallinckrodt. "We look forward to working closely with the FDA during its review of the application for StrataGraft skin tissue once the submission is complete."

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) recently announced updated efficacy and safety data in patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma from its ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation study evaluating XMT-1536. The Company will host a call today, Monday, March 30, 2020, at 5:00 pm ET during which investigator Debra L. Richardson, MD, Associate Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute and members of the Mersana executive team will present and discuss these data.

"These data demonstrate that XMT-1536, our first-in-class Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b, delivers confirmed responses and durable stable disease in heavily pretreated ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients who have exhausted all other treatment options. These data also show that XMT-1536 is well tolerated without the severe toxicities of other ADC platforms such as neutropenia, neuropathy and ocular toxicity. Moreover, these data establish the potential for a biomarker-response relationship to identify patients most likely to benefit from XMT-1536," said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. "We look forward to advancing XMT-1536 for both ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients. Having already accumulated meaningful patient experience in the expansion cohorts, we remain on track to provide an interim update in the second quarter of 2020."

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, recently announced it has identified a coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax' proprietary nanoparticle technology, and will initiate a first-in-human trial in mid-May. Novavax' proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant will be incorporated with NVX-CoV2373 in order to enhance immune responses and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently hosted a webcast to discuss important data with study authors who presented at the American College of Cardiology's 69th Annual Scientific Session Together With World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.20/WCC), March 28-30. The data presented related to VASCEPA® (icosapent ethyl) capsules, the landmark clinical outcomes study REDUCE-IT®, as well as persistent cardiovascular risk in patients with elevated triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood.

"Administration of 4 g/day of VASCEPA, a highly cost-effective therapy, can potentially prevent over 70,000 cardiovascular events per year," said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Amarin's senior vice president and chief medical officer commenting on presentations made at ACC.20/WCC. "It is apparent that icosapent ethyl administration results in serum EPA levels necessary to reduce cardiovascular events. This positive effect has not been demonstrated for any other therapy on top of statin therapy. These new and important data will help inform ways to manage persistent cardiovascular risk and help curb the number one killer of Americans."

