Global Dermatology Drugs Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Advance Rapidly to 2023 - Long-term Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Drugs Market Research Report: By Treatment, Drug, Prescription Mode, Therapy Area, Distribution Channel, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is predicted to advance at the CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, from its recorded value of $21.5 billion in 2017, to reach $34.5 billion by 2023.

Due to the rise in the geriatric population, growing prevalence of dermatological diseases, increasing awareness about skin problems, soaring spending capability of the people, and huge pipeline of dermatological drugs, the global dermatology drugs market is expected to advance rapidly during the forecast period (2018-2023).



The increasing prevalence of skin diseases is one of the biggest factors boosting the growth of the dermatology drugs market. Trauma, environmental and genetic factors, and aging are some of the most significant factors causing skin diseases in millions of people across the globe. As per the observations of the World Health Organization (WHO), skin diseases are one of the most common forms of health disorders and they affect nearly 900 million people at a time, around the world.



With the increase in age, the proper functioning of the human skin starts to be lost, resulting in the occurrence of various skin diseases, thereby driving the progress of the dermatology drugs market. Moreover, with age, the body also starts experiencing several other problems, such as slow healing of wounds, higher sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, greater vulnerability to infections, and reduction in subcutaneous fat. This increases the probability of various skin problems, thereby shooting up the demand for dermatological drugs.



Based on treatment, the dermatology drugs market is divided into multiple categories, namely retinoids, calcineurin inhibitors, hormonal therapy, topical corticosteroids, biologics, antihistamines, and others, wherein the others category includes antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral agents and enzyme inhibitors.

Amongst the different categories, topical corticosteroids had the largest share in the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. This was primarily due to the rise in the demand for these drugs as a result of the growing prevalence of eczema across the world.



