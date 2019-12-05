Global Dermatology Drugs Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 with Profiles of Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Galderma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the dermatology drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Dermatology Drugs market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.

The dermatology drugs market consists of sales of dermatology drugs and related by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dermatology drugs to treat skin diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs to treat diseases such as rosacea, dermatitis, hyperhidrosis, androgenic alopecia, acne, microbial infections and other skin disorders.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dermatology drugs market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global dermatology drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dermatology drugs market.



Pharmaceutical companies are offering new drugs referred to as immune modulators for the treatment of skin diseases such as eczema. Eczema is a chronic skin condition caused by the lack of skin proteins that results in inflammation and irritation in the skin. These drugs are used to externally treat the skin without changing the immune system of the body.



In addition, unlike topical steroids, these new medications do not cause thinning of the skin and breaking of superficial blood vessels. Tacrolimus (Protopic) and Pimecrolimus (Elidel) are major drugs available for the treatment of eczema.



