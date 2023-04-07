Apr 07, 2023, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials report provides an understanding and access to the dermatology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in dermatology partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Dermatology partnering agreement structure
- Dermatology partnering contract documents
- Top dermatology deals by value
- Most active dermatology dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive dermatology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering dermatology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for dermatology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of dermatology dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in dermatology dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading dermatology deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active dermatology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to dermatology deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all dermatology partnering deals by specific dermatology target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific dermatology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all dermatology partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in dermatology partnering and dealmaking since 2016.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of dermatology technologies and products.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Report scope
Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to dermatology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023 includes:
- Trends in dermatology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 700 dermatology deal records
- The leading dermatology deals by value since 2016
The report includes deals for the following indications: Acne, Actinic keratosis, Angioedema, Burns, Cellulitis, Cosmetics, Dermatitis, Diabetic foot ulcer, Eczema, Hair disorders, Alopecia, Impetigo, Itching, Nail disorders, Psoriasis, Rosacea, Scabies, Sun damage, Rash, Scar, Venous ulcer, Verruca, Wound healing, Wrinkles, plus other dermatology indications.
In Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 700 dermatology deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
