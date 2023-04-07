DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials report provides an understanding and access to the dermatology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in dermatology partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Dermatology partnering agreement structure

Dermatology partnering contract documents

Top dermatology deals by value

Most active dermatology dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive dermatology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering dermatology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for dermatology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of dermatology dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in dermatology dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading dermatology deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active dermatology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to dermatology deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all dermatology partnering deals by specific dermatology target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific dermatology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all dermatology partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in dermatology partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of dermatology technologies and products.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Report scope



Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to dermatology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023 includes:

Trends in dermatology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 700 dermatology deal records

The leading dermatology deals by value since 2016

The report includes deals for the following indications: Acne, Actinic keratosis, Angioedema, Burns, Cellulitis, Cosmetics, Dermatitis, Diabetic foot ulcer, Eczema, Hair disorders, Alopecia, Impetigo, Itching, Nail disorders, Psoriasis, Rosacea, Scabies, Sun damage, Rash, Scar, Venous ulcer, Verruca, Wound healing, Wrinkles, plus other dermatology indications.



In Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Dermatology Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 700 dermatology deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Selection of Companies Mentioned

3D Systems

3M Critical & Chronic Care Solutions

Critical & Chronic Care Solutions 23andMe

Abbvie

Accelis Pharma

AccuTec Blades

Acelity

Acell

Aclaris Therapeutics

Actelion

ADB International Group

Adhesys Medical

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advanced Medical Solutions

Advanced Plasma Products

Advanz Pharma

Aesthetic Management Partners

Afinity Life Sciences

Aghraas-Cigalah

Air Force Research Laboratory

AiVita Biomedical

Akaal Pharma

Alat Medika Indonesia

Alibaba Health

ALK-Abello

Allergan

Allergan (name changed from Actavis)

Alliance Pharma

Alliqua Biomedical

AlloSource

Almirall

Alpha Pharma

Alvotech

Amarantus BioSciences

American Academy of Professional Coders

American Red Cross

American Skin Association

Amgen

AMI

AMNIOX

Amor (Suzhou) Medical Sci-Tech

AMSilk

Amyris

ANANDA Scientific

Andrew Technologies

Angelini Pharma

AnGes MG

Angionetics

Anika Therapeutics

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Anteis

Anterios

Antibe Therapeutics

AOTI

APL

Applied Biology

APR Applied Pharma Research

Apria Healthcare Group

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aratana Therapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

arGEN-X

Arrevus

Arrien Pharmaceuticals

Arsenal Medical

Arthrex

Art of Technology

Aslan Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Astion Pharma

AstraZeneca

ATG Allied Technologies

Athenex

Atopix

Aucta Pharmaceuticals

Austen BioInnovation Institute in Akron (ABIA)

(ABIA) Auven Therapeutics

Avalon Pharmaceuticals

Avaria Health & Beauty

Avita Medical

AvKARE

Axcelon Dermacare

Axonlab

Axxess Pharma

Azitra

Back-A-Line

BASF

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bassett Salon Solutions

Bausch & Lomb

Bavarian Ministry for Economic Affairs and Media

Energy and Technology

Bayer

Baylor Research Institute

B Braun

Beiersdorf

Bellus Health

Ben-Gurion University

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies

Berlin Chemie

Best Choice

BexPharm

BGN Technologies

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

BioCad Holding

Biocon

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioDerm

BioDlogics

Biogen

BiolineRX

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

BIOMEDX Group

BioMed X Innovation Center

Biometrix

Biomillenia

Bioniz Therapeutics

Bionpharma

Biophage Pharma

BioPharm Group International

Bioskin

Biosolution

BirchBioMed

Bloomage BioTechnology

BMG Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boragen

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston Topicals

BoyaLife

Bpifrance

Brickell Biotech

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bright Future Pharmaceutical Lab

BSN Medical

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

CALECIM Cosmeceuticals

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Can-Fite BioPharma

CANbridge Life Sciences

Candela

CannaSkin

Cannassure Therapeutics

CanniMed Therapeutics

Cantel Medical (UK)

Capital Laser and Skin Care

Cara Therapeutics

CARB-X

Cardiome Pharma

Carestream Health

Case Western Reserve University

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

CDx Diagnostics

Celgene

CellMark Medical

Cell Mogrify

Certara

CHAMPS Group Purchasing

Charite-Universitatsmedizin

Chelexa Biosciences

Chemipal

Chemstar

Children's Hospital Boston

China-Israel Biological Technology

Chong Kun Dang

Chongqing Jingdong Pharmaceutical

Chromogenex Technologies

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cimtech

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Circadia

CIVCO Radiotherapy

CJ CheilJedang

Clarify Medical

Clinipace Worldwide

CMS Medical

Collagen Solutions LLC

Collagen Solutions Plc

Collplant

Columbia University Medical Center

Medical Center ConBio ( Shanghai )

) Contem 1G

ConvaTec

Cook Biotech

Cooper-Vemedia

Cosmotec

Covaleo

Covalon Technologies

Crescita Therapeutics

CROMA Pharma

Cronos Group

Crown Bioscience

Crown Laboratories

Cryolife

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

CURE Pharmaceutical

Curetis

Cutanea Life Sciences

Cutanogen

Cytori Therapeutics

CytoSorbents

Dabur

Dalhousie University

Daniel Alain Life Science

DASH Analytics

Dasman Diabetes Institute

Daxor

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Denali Therapeutics

Department of Defence

Department of Defense

Department of Veterans Affairs

DermaConcepts

Dermala

Derma Sciences

Dermata Therapeutics

Dermavant Sciences

Dermelix Biotherapeutics

Dermira

Dermpath Diagnostics

DermSpectra

DermTech

Devonian Health Group

Dinaco

Dipexium Pharmaceuticals

Diplomat

Dr. Falk Pharma

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. U Devices

Dr Bragi Company

Dr Kerklaan Therapeutics

DS Healthcare

Ducere Pharma

Dukal

Dynasil

E-QURE

Eccrine Systems

Eclipse Aesthetics

Eirion Therapeutics

Eisai

eKare

Elanix Biotechnologies

Elektrofi

Elev8 Brands

Ember Therapeutics

Emory University

Emphysys

EMS

Enaltus

Encore Dermatology

Encore Medical

Enteris Biopharma

Envy Medical

Enzymatica

Epicore Biosystems

EPI Health

Equillium

Espada Dermatology

EspeRare Foundation

Ethicon Endo-Surgery

Eureka Eurostars

Eurofins Scientific

Eve & Co

Evolva

Ewopharma

Excelra

Exicure

Expanscience

Fagron

Ferrer International

Fidelta

Fillmed

First Horizon Pharmaceuticals

Fission Labs LATAM

Flowerkist

Follicum AB

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

FormaTK Systems

Fougera Pharmaceuticals

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Fuji Pharma

G-treeBNT

Galapagos

Galderma

Gebro Pharma

Gecko Biomedical

Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth

Gene Biotherapeutics

Genentech

General Biologicals

Genfa Medica

GHD GesundHeits

Givaudan

GlaxoSmithKline

GL Brands

GlobalMed

GPC Systems

Grunenthal

Grupo Ferrer

GtreeBNT

Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical

Guthy-Renker

H2-Pharma

Hairmore Group

Hapten Sciences

Harvard Medical School

Hawkeye Therapeutics

Helsinn Healthcare

Hemostasis

Heumann Pharma Generics

Hill Dermaceuticals

Histapharm

Histocell

Histogen

HitGen

Hope Medicine

Hoth Therapeutics

Huapont Pharma

Hugel

Iagnosis

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Ice + Jam

Ichnos Sciences

Ideal Medical Solutions

IDEAYA Biosciences

iFyber

ImaBiotech

Imbed Bio

IME Medical Electrospinning

IMIDomics

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immunomic

Induce Biologics

Innate Biologics

Innovate UK

Innovation Skane

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Inova Diagnostics

Institute for In Vitro Sciences

Intalere

Integra LifeSciences

Intermountain Healthcare

Interpolymer/Zschimmer & Schwarz

Intralytix

ISDIN

ISIS Innovation

Isoprene Pharmaceuticals

Israeli National Authority for Technological Innovation

ITEM Medical Technologies

Jackson Laboratory

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

Janssen Research & Development

Japan Tobacco

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Juntendo University

JW Pharmaceutical

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Kane Biotech

Karo Pharma

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Kavo Kerr Group

Keck School of Medicine of USC

Kent Imaging

Kerecis

