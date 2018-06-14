Global Desalination Market 2018-2022: Leading Vendors are ACCIONA, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, IDE Technologies, SUEZ & Veolia

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global desalination market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Desalination Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The World Bank Group has projected an increase in the population by 35% during 2015-2050, which will lead to an increase in the demand for water by more than 50% of the population.
One trend in the market is increasing use of renewable power sources. Due to the high costs involved in the desalination process and the related equipment, the key players are focusing on establishing desalination plants that would work on renewable power sources.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs. Though the costs of desalinations have declined over the last few years, the CAPEX involved to set up a desalination plant is still high. The cost of producing desalinated water depends on numerous factors including power-use efficiency, capacity of the plant, sources of the energy, proximity of water sources, and project fund.
Market Trends
- Increasing use of renewable power sources
- Rising popularity of forward osmosis, Nanofiltration, and other high-performance membrane-based technologies
- Advances in energy-recovery techniques
Key vendors
- ACCIONA
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
- IDE Technologies
- SUEZ
- Veolia
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
