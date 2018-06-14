Global Desalination Market 2018-2022: Leading Vendors are ACCIONA, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, IDE Technologies, SUEZ & Veolia

The global desalination market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Desalination Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The World Bank Group has projected an increase in the population by 35% during 2015-2050, which will lead to an increase in the demand for water by more than 50% of the population.

One trend in the market is increasing use of renewable power sources. Due to the high costs involved in the desalination process and the related equipment, the key players are focusing on establishing desalination plants that would work on renewable power sources.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high costs. Though the costs of desalinations have declined over the last few years, the CAPEX involved to set up a desalination plant is still high. The cost of producing desalinated water depends on numerous factors including power-use efficiency, capacity of the plant, sources of the energy, proximity of water sources, and project fund.



Market Trends



Increasing use of renewable power sources

Rising popularity of forward osmosis, Nanofiltration, and other high-performance membrane-based technologies

Advances in energy-recovery techniques



Key vendors

ACCIONA

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

IDE Technologies

SUEZ

Veolia

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k52tgf/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-desalination-market-2018-2022-leading-vendors-are-acciona-doosan-heavy-industries--construction-ide-technologies-suez--veolia-300666478.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

