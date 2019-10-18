Global Development of 5G Industrial IoT and Chipmakers' Product Strategies Report 2019: Examine the IoT Product Strategies of Qualcomm and Huawei

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of 5G Industrial IoT and Global Chipmakers' Product Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the advantages of 5G technology in the industrial IoT, compares it with the current industrial IoT technologies, and examines the IoT product strategies of Qualcomm and Huawei in the era of 5G.

The applications of IoT (Internet of Things) technology in the industrial sector have been seen as a huge opportunity for 5G-related hardware ecosystems. However, compared with the current mainstream technologies used for industrial IoT such as industrial Ethernet, 5G is not particularly appealing to enterprises in the short run.



List of Topics

Applications of 5G technology in the industrial IoT in the areas of motion control, mobile robots, mobile control panels with safety functions, and process automation

Development of industrial IoT technologies and includes the development communications chipmakers such as Qualcomm and Huawei

Key Topics Covered:



1. Use of 5G in Industrial IoT

1.1 5G Industrial IoT Applications



2. Development of Industrial IoT Technology

2.1 Industrial IoT Mainstream Standards

2.2 Integration of 5G and Current Communications Standards



3. Development of Global Chipmakers in Industrial IoT

3.1 Qualcomm

3.2 Huawei



Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Cambricon

Huawei

Intel

Qualcomm

Siemens

