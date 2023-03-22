Global Diabetes Diagnostics Business Report 2023-2030: Quality Products at Low Prices - The Mantra for Success in the Marketplace

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market to Reach $59.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Diabetes Diagnostics estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Test Strips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lancets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Diabetes Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Technologies Come to the Aid for Diabetes Diagnosis, Monitoring and Management

Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder

An Introduction to Diabetes Diagnostics

Diabetes Diagnostics: Easier, Economic, and Efficient Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs Well for Market in Developing Regions

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Competition

Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace

SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market

CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic

CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption

Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes

Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market

Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption

Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c

Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management

HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis

Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth

Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market

Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth

Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products

Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market

Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin

Smart Insulin Pens

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management

Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors

Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems

Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain

Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge, Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics Market

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices

Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors

Focus on Development of Wearable Devices

An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring Techniques

Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives

mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis

Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices

Innovations in Insulin Pumps

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 91 Featured)

A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Apex Biotechnology Corporation

ARKRAY, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BIONIME Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. HemoCue AB

DexCom, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

LifeScan, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Nova Biomedical Corporation

OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Roche Diabetes Care, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Sinocare, Inc.

PTS Diagnostics

Trividia Health, Inc.

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Ypsomed AG

