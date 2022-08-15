Aug 15, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market to Reach $42.4 Billion by 2026
Diabetes diagnostics systems are used to measure blood glucose levels or blood sugar levels, which indicates whether or not a person is suffering from diabetes. Demand for diabetes diagnostics devices and systems is being driven by the need for easier, economic, and efficient management of the global diabetes epidemic, improving ease-of-use and accuracy of devices, and development of non-invasive techniques to simplify regular glucose testing.
The spread of diabetes at epidemic proportions is driving the requirement for pre-diabetics testing and post-prandial glucose-level monitoring. With increasing levels of patient education on possible ways of preventing and delaying the onset of Type II diabetes, more and more pre-diabetics are expected to start testing blood glucose.
Added to this, patients undergoing tests on account of complications arising from undiagnosed conditions, such as heart attacks, are likely to spur market potential. Increasing obesity levels globally coupled with growing requirements of aging patients at both facility-based geriatric care as well as home-based managed care facilities is also expected to drive demand for various diabetes diagnostic devices and systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diabetes Diagnostics estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
The Diabetes Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured):
- A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.
- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Acon Laboratories, Inc.
- AgaMatrix, Inc.
- Apex Biotechnology Corporation
- ARKRAY, Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BIONIME Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- HemoCue AB
- DexCom, Inc.
- Diazyme Laboratories Inc.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Roche Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co, Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sinocare, Inc.
- PTS Diagnostics
- Trividia Health, Inc.
- TaiDoc Technology Corporation
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.
- Trinity Biotech plc
- Ypsomed AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market
- CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic
- CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption
- Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes
- Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market
- Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption
- Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c
- Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management
- HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants
- Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis
- Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth
- Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market
- Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand
- Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth
- Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
- Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
- Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin
- Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management
- Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems
- Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain
- Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge, Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics Market
- Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices
- Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors
- An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring Techniques
- Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives
- mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis
- Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices Innovations in Insulin Pumps
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpuhfw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article