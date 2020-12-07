Global Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market to 2030 with Profiles of Bigfoot Biomedical, Debiotech, Haselmeier, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Roche, SOOIL, & Ypsomed

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of diabetes drug delivery devices, over the next decade. The study features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.



Over the past few years, a number of companies have developed advanced drug delivery solutions, such as insulin pumps, pen injectors/autoinjectors, jet injectors, intranasal drug delivery solutions and microneedle-based patches, in order to address the aforementioned challenges. In addition, the stakeholders are actively focusing on introducing innovative features, such as the development of integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system (also known as artificial pancreas) with insulin pumps, artificial intelligence algorithms, visual/audible drug delivery confirmation notifications, automatic drug reconstitution, and error alerts. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for diabetes drug delivery devices. Based on multiple parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.



The report also features sales forecasts for the overall diabetes drug delivery devices market with a detailed market segmentation on the [A] type of device (pen-injectors, insulin pumps, conventional syringes and others), [B] route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous and others), [C] diabetes type (type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes), [D] device usability (disposable and reusable) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.



Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading diabetes drug delivery device developers?

What are the popular delivery devices currently being marketed/developed in this domain?

What novel/advanced features device developers are focusing on to maintain a competitive edge in the market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What initiatives big pharma companies have taken to expand their existing capabilities and comply with industry benchmarks?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. An Overview of Diabetes

3.2.1. Classification of Diabetes

3.2.1.1. Type 1 Diabetes

3.2.1.2. Type 2 Diabetes

3.3. Route of Administration for Diabetes Drugs

3.3.1. Buccal Route

3.3.2. Inhalation Route

3.3.3. Intradermal Route

3.3.4. Intramuscular Route

3.3.5. Intranasal Route

3.3.6. Oral Route

3.3.7. Subcutaneous Route

3.4. Key Challenges Associated with Delivery of Diabetes Drugs

3.5. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices

3.5.1. Implants

3.5.2. Inhalation Devices

3.5.3. Insulin Ports

3.5.4. Insulin Pumps

3.5.5. Jet Injectors

3.5.6. Microneedle Patches

3.5.7. Nasal Delivery Devices

3.5.8. Pen-Injectors/Autoinjectors

3.6. Concluding Remarks



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Device

4.2.2. Analysis by Stage of Development

4.2.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.4. Analysis by Mode of Drug Delivery

4.2.5. Analysis by Needle Attributes

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Drug Delivery System

4.2.7. Analysis by Drug Administration Speed

4.2.8. Analysis by Device Usability

4.2.9. Analysis by Diabetes Type

4.2.10. Analysis by Type of Drug

4.3. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices: List of Developers

4.3.1. Analysis by Type of Developer

4.3.2. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.3. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.5. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products



5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Methodology

5.2.1. Product Competitive Analysis: Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices



6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Partnership Models

6.3. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

6.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

6.3.4. Analysis by Type of Device

6.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.6. Geographical Analysis

6.3.6.1. Region-wise Distribution

6.3.6.2. Country-wise Distribution



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Bigfoot Biomedical

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Diabetes Drug Delivery Device Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Debiotech

7.4. Haselmeier

7.5. Medtronic

7.6. Novo Nordisk

7.7. Roche

7.8. SOOIL

7.9. Ypsomed



8. DIABETES DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Initiatives of Big Pharma Players

8.3.1. Analysis by Diversity in Device Portfolio

8.3.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

8.3.3. Analysis by Diabetes Type

8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Drug

8.3.5. Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.4. Benchmark Analysis of Big Pharma Players



9. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

9.3. Overall Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030

9.3.1. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Device

9.3.2. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Route of Administration

9.3.3. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Diabetes Type

9.3.4. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Device Usability

9.3.5. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Geographical Distribution

9.3.5.1. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America, 2020-2030

9.3.5.2. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe, 2020-2030

9.3.5.3. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030

9.3.5.4. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030



10. CONCLUDING REMARKS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Takeaways



11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8sh34

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

