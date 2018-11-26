Global Diabetes Drug Market Report 2018-2024 Featuring Novo Nordisk, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson & Boehringer Ingelheim

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global diabetes drug market is expected to surpass US$ 76 Billion by the end of the year 2024

Rising global diabetes prevalence like Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes is the major reason for the growth of the diabetes drug market. Type 2 diabetes is on the rise globally due to growth in obesity trends, sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity. Type1 diabetes patient requires less amount diabetes drug, whereas Type 2 diabetes patient is a massive consumer of diabetes drug. Several companies are creating their diabetes drug pipeline and trying to broaden their diabetes drug portfolio which will further boost the global diabetes drug market in the forecast period.



Diabetes is a condition in which the patient has a high blood sugar level over a long drawn period. There are 3 types of diabetes Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, and Gestational diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which patient pancreas fails to produce enough insulin. It is also called juvenile diabetes. In Type 2 diabetes body cells fail to respond to insulin properly. The third one is Gestational diabetes in which a pregnant woman with no history of diabetes develops high blood sugar level. Globally 90% of the diabetes patients are Type 2 and rest are Type 1 cases.



Type 2 Diabetes Patients has bigger Consumer Base



In this report, we have categorized the diabetes drug market into two part; type 1 diabetes drug market and type 2 diabetes drug markets.



(DPP) IV Inhibitor Segment has the largest Market in Global Diabetes Drug Market

According to this research, this report provides an in-depth analysis of diabetes drug market form multiple perspectives. Here the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into 3 segments: Oral



Diabetes Drug Market, Injectable Diabetes Drug Market, and Insulin

Oral Diabetes Drug Market is further sub-divided into 5 categories by drug class- (DPP) IV Inhibitor, SGLT-2, Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitor, Biguanide, and Other Oral Drug markets.

Injectable Diabetes Drug Market has been further classified into 2 parts - Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 agonist and Amylin receptor agonist market.

Insulin Market has been further categorized into 4 parts - Rapid - Acting Insulin market, Long Acting Insulin market, Premixed Insulin market, and Other Insulin markets.

United States dominates the Global diabetes drug Market

The regions covered in the report for of type 1 diabetes drug market are the United States, European Union (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom), Japan and Canada.

The regions covered for type 2 diabetes drug market - are United States, European Union (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom), Japan, China, India and Brazil. In addition, we have also covered diabetes population of each of these covered regions along with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes populations.



Novo Nordisk is the Largest Player in Global Diabetes Drug Market

In this report, a comprehensive assessment of global diabetes drug revenue by five major key players is covered. The key players covered in the report are Novo Nordisk, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Boehringer Ingelheim. This report covers historical sales analysis and forecast along with major factors like diabetes R&D and pipeline of diabetes drug in a separate chapter.



Disease Type - Global Diabetes Drug Market

1. By Type 1 Diabetes Drug Market

2. By Type 2 Diabetes Drug Market



Product - Global Diabetes Drug Market

Oral

1. (DPP) IV inhibitor

2. SGLT-2

3. Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitor

4. Biguanide

5. Others Oral Drug



Injection

1. Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 agonist

2. Amylin receptor agonist



Insulin

1. Rapid - Acting Insulin

2. Long-Acting Insulin

3. Premixed Insulin

4. Other Insulin



Key Players Analysis

1. Novo Nordisk

2. Merck & Co

3. Eli Lilly

4. AstraZeneca

5. Johnson & Johnson

6. Boehringer Ingelheim

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Diabetes Drug Market



5. Market Share - Global Diabetes Drug

5.1 Disease Type

5.2 Therapy - (Oral, Injection, Insulin)

5.3 Oral Drug

5.4 Injection Drug

5.5 Insulin

5.6 Regions - Type 1 Diabetes Drug

5.7 Regions - Type 2 Diabetes Drug



6. Disease Type - Global Diabetes Drug Market

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes



7. Therapy - Global Diabetes Drug Market

7.1 Oral Drugs Market

7.1.1 (DPP) IV Inhibitor

7.1.2 SGLT-2

7.1.3 Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitor

7.1.4 Biguanide

7.1.5 Others Oral Drug

7.2 Injectable Drugs Market

7.2.1 Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 agonist

7.2.2 Amylin Receptor Agonist

7.3 Insulin Market

7.3.1 Rapid - Acting Insulin

7.3.2 Long Acting Insulin

7.3.3 Premixed Insulin

7.3.4 Other Insulin



8. Region - Type 1 Diabetes Drug Market



9. Region - Type 2 Diabetes Drug Market



10. Regions - Diabetic Population



11. Key Players Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 R&D Pipeline

11.1.2 Sales Analysis



12. Mergers & Acquisitions



13. Market Dynamics

13.1 Growth Drivers

13.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

13.1.2 Rising Cost of Diabetes Care

13.2 Challenges

13.2.1 Controversy regarding Clinical Benefits

13.3 Opportunities

