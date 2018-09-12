Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutics Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the period 2018-2022.

This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing wound healing therapeutics. Various organizations are developing new wound healing therapeutics and agents for diabetic foot ulcers.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the strong drug development pipeline. There is a surge in the number of drug pipelines being developed for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increased product discontinuation. One of the most major challenges being faced by the vendors of the global diabetic foot ulcers therapeutics market is the high rate of product discontinuation and low number of approved drugs for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

Market trends

Increasing wound healing therapeutics

Growing number of strategic alliances

Increase in R&D activities

Key vendors

ALLERGAN

Alimera Sciences

Bausch Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

