Global Diabetic Nephropathy Drug Market and Forecast 2018-2025

DUBLIN, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Drug Analysis: Diabetic Nephropathy Market and Forecast Analyst to 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, is caused by damage to small blood vessels which can cause the kidneys to be less efficient in their blood filtration role or to fail altogether. The disease is a clinical syndrome characterized by albuminuria, decline in glomerular filtration rate, and elevated arterial blood pressure. Up to 50% of diabetics with a disease duration of over 20 years have diabetic nephropathy.
Market snapshot
- SGLT-2 inhibitor label indications and data for a cardiovascular benefit will spur use in DN patients.
- Survey of 216 physicians in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets sheds light on prescribing patterns.
- In parallel with diabetes, an increase in the prevalence burden of diabetic nephropathy cases is expected during 2017-37.
- In-depth analysis of drug classes used for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets.
- Drugs with a cardiovascular benefit will have an advantage in diabetic nephropathy.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Forecast: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 17 February 2017)
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview and Trends
- Market Definition and Methodology
- Atrasentan
- Farxiga (Dapagliflozin) Franchise
- Finerenone
- Invokana (Canagliflozin) Franchise
- Jardiance (Empagliflozin) Franchise
- Primary Research Methodology
2 Treatment: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 05 February 2018)
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition and Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Guideline Recommendations
- Prescribing Trends
3 Epidemiology: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 05 February 2018)
- Executive Summary
- Disease Background
- Methodology
- Forecast
- Bibliography
- Appendix: Additional Sources
4 Marketed Drugs: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 02 February 2018)
- Executive Summary
- Ace Inhibitors
- Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers
5 Pipeline: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 02 February 2018)
- Executive Summary
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Target Product Profile
- Clinical Trial Design
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Invokana
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Atrasentan
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Finerenone
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bvzb98/global_diabetic?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-diabetic-nephropathy-drug-market-and-forecast-2018-2025-300621627.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article