Global Diabetic Nephropathy Drug Market and Forecast 2018-2025

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, is caused by damage to small blood vessels which can cause the kidneys to be less efficient in their blood filtration role or to fail altogether. The disease is a clinical syndrome characterized by albuminuria, decline in glomerular filtration rate, and elevated arterial blood pressure. Up to 50% of diabetics with a disease duration of over 20 years have diabetic nephropathy.

Market snapshot

SGLT-2 inhibitor label indications and data for a cardiovascular benefit will spur use in DN patients.

Survey of 216 physicians in the US, Japan , and five major EU markets sheds light on prescribing patterns.

In parallel with diabetes, an increase in the prevalence burden of diabetic nephropathy cases is expected during 2017-37.

In-depth analysis of drug classes used for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in the US, Japan , and five major EU markets.

Drugs with a cardiovascular benefit will have an advantage in diabetic nephropathy.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Forecast: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 17 February 2017)

Executive Summary

Market Overview and Trends

Market Definition and Methodology

Atrasentan

Farxiga (Dapagliflozin) Franchise

Finerenone

Invokana (Canagliflozin) Franchise

Jardiance (Empagliflozin) Franchise

Primary Research Methodology

2 Treatment: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 05 February 2018)

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition and Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Guideline Recommendations

Prescribing Trends

3 Epidemiology: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 05 February 2018)

Executive Summary

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources

4 Marketed Drugs: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 02 February 2018)

Executive Summary

Ace Inhibitors

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

5 Pipeline: Diabetic Nephropathy (Published On 02 February 2018)

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Target Product Profile

Clinical Trial Design

Product Profile (Late Stage): Farxiga

Product Profile (Late Stage): Invokana

Product Profile (Late Stage): Jardiance

Product Profile (Late Stage): Atrasentan

Product Profile (Late Stage): Finerenone



