Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering 2014-2019: Access to Agreements by the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic imaging partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

This report provides an overview of diagnostic imaging dealmaking, the common clauses, rights and options in the partnering agreement, and also a comprehensive review of deals signed in since 2014.

This report provides a comprehensive and detailed review of all diagnostic imaging deals announced since 2014. The comprehensive agreements chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type, and therapy focus.

Contract documents provide unsurpassed access to the detail of a deal normally announced in brief summary through a press release. Detailed analysis of a contract allow better understanding of the terms agreed between the parties, and importantly the basis under which monies and licensing rights are exchanged.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking since 2014, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Diagnostic Imaging deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Diagnostic Imaging deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Diagnostic Imaging partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus.

Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Diagnostic Imaging partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Diagnostic Imaging technology type in focus.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Diagnostic Imaging partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Diagnostic Imaging partnering agreements example.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Diagnostic Imaging partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Imaging

CT

Endoscope

Molecular and nuclear

PET

SPECT

MRI

Ultrasound

X ray

Angiography

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

Key benefits



In-depth understanding of diagnostic deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of diagnostic agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 500 actual diagnostic imaging deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual diagnostic contracts enter into by the leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a diagnostic agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Specific technology target



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Diagnostic Imaging partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

2.4. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by deal type

2.5. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostic Imaging partnering

2.6.1 Diagnostic Imaging partnering headline values

2.6.2 Diagnostic Imaging deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Diagnostic Imaging deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Diagnostic Imaging royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostic Imaging deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Diagnostic Imaging deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers

4.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation



Appendix 3 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Manufacturing - OEM

Marketing

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination



Appendix 4 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by therapy area

Breast

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dental

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal

Genetic disorders

Genitourinary

Gynaecology

Hematology

Hospital care

Immunology

Infectives

Musculoskeletal

Obstetrics

Oncology

Ophthalmics

Orphan disease

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Respiratory



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgwrt





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

