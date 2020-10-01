Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Deals Directory 2014-2020: Company A-Z, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal Type, and Therapy Focus
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the diagnostic imaging partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
This report provides an overview of diagnostic imaging dealmaking, the common clauses, rights and options in the partnering agreement, and also a comprehensive review of deals signed in since 2014.
This report provides a comprehensive and detailed review of all diagnostic imaging deals announced since 2014. The comprehensive agreements chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal and alliances database, providing easy access to each deal on demand. Where available, the full deal contract document is also provided and indicated by a document symbol.
Contract documents provide unsurpassed access to the detail of a deal normally announced in brief summary through a press release. Detailed analysis of a contract allow better understanding of the terms agreed between the parties, and importantly the basis under which monies and licensing rights are exchanged.
Key benefits
Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of diagnostic deal trends since 2014
- Analysis of the structure of diagnostic agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Comprehensive access to over 600 actual diagnostic imaging deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- Detailed access to actual diagnostic contracts enter into by the leading biopharma companies
- Insight into the terms included in a diagnostic agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Available contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Specific technology target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Diagnostic Imaging partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers
2.4. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by deal type
2.5. Diagnostic Imaging partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Diagnostic Imaging partnering
2.6.1 Diagnostic Imaging partnering headline values
2.6.2 Diagnostic Imaging deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Diagnostic Imaging deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Diagnostic Imaging royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Diagnostic Imaging deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Diagnostic Imaging deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Diagnostic Imaging dealmakers
4.3. Most active Diagnostic Imaging partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Diagnostic Imaging contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Diagnostic Imaging dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Litigation
Manufacturing
Manufacturing - OEM
Marketing
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Appendix 4 - Diagnostic Imaging deals by therapy area
Breast
Cardiovascular
Central Nervous System
Dental
Dermatology
Gastrointestinal
Genetic disorders
Genitourinary
Gynaecology
Hematology
Hospital care
Immunology
Infectives
Musculoskeletal
Obstetrics
Oncology
Ophthalmics
Orphan disease
Pediatrics
Psychiatry
Respiratory
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
