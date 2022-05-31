Global Diaphragm Pumps Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Manufacturers - PSG, IDEX, Ingersoll Rand, Flowserve, Xylem), Yamada, Lewa, SPX FLOW, Tapflo, Wanner Engineering, and Grundfos

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diaphragm Pumps Market by Mechanism (Air Operated and Electrically Operated), Operation (Single Acting and Double Acting), Discharge Pressure (Up to 80 Bar, 81 to 200 Bar & above 200 Bar), End User and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diaphragm pumps market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 6.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5%

The global diaphragm pumps market has a promising growth potential driven primarily by factors such as the growth of the water and wastewater treatment industry, as well as the spurt in oil & gas activities globally. A diaphragm pump is a type of positive displacement pump which consists of one or more pumping chambers alternately filled and discharged by the movement of a flexible diaphragm.

Hence, liquid flows inside a diaphragm pump with cyclic flow. This cyclic action of the pump creates pulses in the discharge, with the fluid accelerating during the compression/discharge phase and slowing during the suction phase.



This pulsation is undesirable and can cause vibrations which may cause catastrophic components or entire pumping system failure. Pulsation dampeners are commonly employed to limit a diaphragm pump's pulsation but they cannot eliminate it. Diaphragm pumps can also be used in sequence to mitigate the pulsation problem to an extent.

However, both these remedies result in an additional cost for pump users. The undesirable effect of pulsation, as a result, is expected to hamper the growth of the diaphragm pumps market.



The double-acting segment, by operation, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The operation segment is categorized into single-acting, and double-acting diaphragm pumps. The double-acting diaphragm pumps segment held the largest share of the diaphragm pumps market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Double-acting diaphragm pumps utilize two flexible diaphragms and two sets of valves.

Compressed air or electric motor is utilized to alternately drive the two diaphragms of the pump. These pumps have a good suction lift, as well viscous fluid handling capabilities. Compared to single-acting diaphragm pumps, these pumps provide a smoother flow with low pulsation making them more desirable. These advantages will fuel the fast growth of the double-acting segment shortly.



The up to 80 Bar segment, by discharge pressure, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The up to 80 Bar segment held the largest market share of the diaphragm pumps market in 2021. The above 80 Bar diaphragm pumps find applications in a wide range of industries, including, water & wastewater, food & beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, pulp, and paper industry, amongst others.

The up to 80 Bar diaphragm pumps are also primarily used for metering and dosing applications in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry. The growth of this segment, hence, can be attributed to the high demand for diaphragm pumps in the water & wastewater, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverage industries.



Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest-growing region in the diaphragm pumps market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global diaphragm pumps market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022-and 2027

The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing investments and government incentives in the water and wastewater industry in countries like China and India. Also, the region is experiencing increased investments in the mining, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals sectors with the region accounting for the largest global chemicals sales in 2021, further driving the growth of the diaphragm pumps market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The major manufacturers and service providers in the diaphragm pumps market are PSG (US), IDEX Corporation (US), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Xylem, Inc. (US), Yamada Corporation (Japan), Lewa GmbH (Germany), SPX FLOW (US), Tapflo AB (Sweden), Wanner Engineering (US), and Grundfos Holding A/S

(Denmark).

Case Study Analysis

A North American Food Company Producing Chocolates Improved Food Safety by Deploying Sandpiper Fda Compliant Pumps

Indochem, a Leader in Solvent Production, Optimizes Production Rates and Air Consumption in Solvent Manufacturing by Using Aodd Pump from Wilden

A Major Kraft Pulp Mill Producing Pulp and Paper Safely Empties Sump of Hazardous Wastewater with Sandpiper Aodd Pump

A Large Soda Bottling Syrup Plant Saved USD 26,806 and Resolved Multiple Challenges with the Help of Aro Sd20S Fda Compliant Diaphragm Pump

