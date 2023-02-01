Global Diaphragm Pumps Strategic Business Report 2023: 78 Players Featured Including Flowserve, Idex, Ingersoll-Rand and Tapflo

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diaphragm Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Diaphragm Pumps estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Air Operated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrically Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Diaphragm Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -

  • Flowserve Corporation
  • Grundfos Holding A/S
  • Idex Corporation
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC
  • Leak-Proof Pumps (I) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Lewa GmbH
  • Pump Solutions Group
  • Tapflo AB
  • Verder International BV
  • Xylem, Inc.
  • Yamada Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • An Introduction to Diaphragm Pumps
  • Pros and Cons
  • A Prelude to Diaphragm Pumps Market
  • Diaphragm Pumps Market in North America
  • Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) Pump Market Overview
  • Diaphragm Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Market Share by End-Users Applications
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Diaphragm Pumps Market: Drivers & Restraints
  • Rising Demand for Diaphragm Pumps in the Chemical Industry is Boosting the Market Growth
  • Innovations & Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3832ml-pumps?w=5


