Global Diaphragm Valve Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diaphragm Valve - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Diaphragm Valve Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Demand for electricity is expected to enhance the establishment of nuclear plants, which are the leading source of energy generation; positively impacting market growth. However, experience erosion and limiting pressure & temperatures are some issues restricting market growth.



Diaphragm valve is a type of workhouse used to control the temperature and flow of fluids in different industrial applications. They are mainly designed at non-hygienic applications. It help minimize the risk of contamination, provide better flow regulation for smooth processes, maintenance cost and control pressure drop. Diaphragm valves are used in various processes in these plants to determine radioactive wastes safely.



Amongst End-User, Power segment dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to increase in consumption of renewable energy.



By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to fast and rigorous investment in different industries, including food and beverage, power plants, and chemical, in this region

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Diaphragm Valve Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Offline Channel

5.3 Online Channel



6 Global Diaphragm Valve Market, By Diaphragm Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fluorine Plastic Type

6.3 Rubber-Lined Type



7 Global Diaphragm Valve Market, By Body Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Brass

7.3 Plastic

7.3.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene

7.3.2 Polyvinyl chloride

7.3.3 PerFluoroAlkoxy

7.3.4 Other Plastic Material Types

7.3.4.1 Polyethylene

7.3.4.2 Polypropylene

7.4 Steel

7.4.1 Stainless Steel

7.4.2 Carbon Steel

7.4.3 Cast Iron

7.4.4 Ductile Iron

7.5 Wood



8 Global Diaphragm Valve Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Weir Diaphragm Valves

8.3 Straightway Diaphragm Valves



9 Global Diaphragm Valve Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food & Beverage

9.3 Power

9.4 Chemical

9.5 Water Treatment

9.6 Biotech

9.7 Pharmaceutical

9.8 Other End-Users

9.8.1 Industrial



10 Global Diaphragm Valve Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (Crane Co.)

12.2 ITT Inc.

12.3 Formatura Iniezione Polimeri SpA

12.4 GEM Gebr. Mller Apparatebau GmbH & Co. KG

12.5 Nippon Daiya Valve Co. Ltd

12.6 LK Valves AB (Lagerstedt & Krantz AB)

12.7 The Emerson Electric Company

12.8 The Weir Group PLC

12.9 Aira Euro Automation Pvt Ltd

12.10 Asahi/America Inc

12.11 Hy-Lok USA Inc.

12.12 ERHARD GmbH & Co. KG

12.13 Top Line Process Equipment

12.14 GEA

12.15 Emerson Electric



