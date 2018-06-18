Global Diatomite Market Report 2018

The global diatomite market to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Diatomite Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is use of diatomite in paints and coatings. The paints and coatings industry is one of the end-user industries of the global diatomite market which is generating high demand for diatomite. Diatomite is used as an additive in paints and coatings because it adds strength, controls permeability, and enhances the coating adhesion by increasing the volume of the content.



According to the report, one driver in the market is natural filtering characteristics of diatomite. The increased use of diatomite in filtration application owing to its natural filtering characteristics is one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market. The unique honeycomb structure of diatomite has small pores that trap bacteria, clay particles, some viruses, and other suspended solids present in liquids.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of substitutes of diatomite. Diatomite possesses unique properties and has significant growth potential. But, the presence of substitutes poses a threat to the growth rate of the global diatomite market. The various substitutes of diatomite are Perlite, Silica sand, Recycled glass, and Cellulose fiber.



Market Trends



Use of diatomite in paints and coatings

Price increase of diatomite products

Increasing demand for diatomite in pest control



Key vendors

Chuanshan inte

Dicalite Management Group

Imerys

Jilin Yuantong Mineral

Showa Chemical Industry

U.S. SILICA

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



