Global Dicyclopentadiene Market 2018-2022 by Application - Growing Demand from Asian Countries

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dicyclopentadiene Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global dicyclopentadiene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2018-2022.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand from Asian countries. In terms of revenue, APAC contributes to almost half of the DCPD market share. The developing economies in this region are fostering the growth in the DCPD market. For instance, DCPD is used in manufacturing poly-DCPD. APAC is the largest consumer of poly-DCPD. Poly-DCPD is used in the manufacturing of body of trucks, buses, tractors, and big containers. Countries like China and India are growing rapidly, and there is a huge demand for tractors in the agricultural sector.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for bio-based EPDM. Owing to the increasing concern toward the harmful effect of certain products on the environment and regulations imposed by government bodies, manufacturers are investing in the R&D activities to come out with products which are environment-friendly.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

  • DowDuPont
  • Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical Corporation
  • NOVA Chemicals Corporation
  • Shandong Qilong Chemical
  • Sojitz Corporation
  • TEXMARK CHEMICALS

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Application

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhkdq3/global?w=5

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dicyclopentadiene-market-2018-2022-by-application---growing-demand-from-asian-countries-300632071.html

Global Dicyclopentadiene Market 2018-2022 by Application - Growing Demand from Asian Countries

