Global Dicyclopentadiene Market 2018-2022 by Application - Growing Demand from Asian Countries

The "Global Dicyclopentadiene Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global dicyclopentadiene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2018-2022.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand from Asian countries. In terms of revenue, APAC contributes to almost half of the DCPD market share. The developing economies in this region are fostering the growth in the DCPD market. For instance, DCPD is used in manufacturing poly-DCPD. APAC is the largest consumer of poly-DCPD. Poly-DCPD is used in the manufacturing of body of trucks, buses, tractors, and big containers. Countries like China and India are growing rapidly, and there is a huge demand for tractors in the agricultural sector.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for bio-based EPDM. Owing to the increasing concern toward the harmful effect of certain products on the environment and regulations imposed by government bodies, manufacturers are investing in the R&D activities to come out with products which are environment-friendly.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- DowDuPont
- Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang Chemical Corporation
- NOVA Chemicals Corporation
- Shandong Qilong Chemical
- Sojitz Corporation
- TEXMARK CHEMICALS
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
