Global Diesel Generator Market Report 2020: Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 30.0 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diesel generator market size is expected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The global diesel generator market size is expected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Diesel Generators Market Report Highlights

Diesel generators are gaining huge traction owing to the longer lifespan of the engine, reliable performance, and low capital cost of the generator

The medium power rating segment occupied a significant revenue share in 2019 owing to its application across several industries, including small scale industries, telecom sector, petrol stations, and commercial complexes

The commercial application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to a wide application of the product in data centers, educational institutions, government centers, and other such facilities

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising power demand from developing economies, such as China and India .

Proliferating demand for emergency power backup and stand-alone power generation systems across several end-use industries, including manufacturing and construction, telecom, chemical, marine, oil and gas, and healthcare, is likely to strengthen market growth over the forecast period.



Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and continuous population growth are among the major factors driving the global power consumption. Rising penetration of electronic device load across various commercial scale structures, such as data centers, has resulted in the higher deployment of diesel generators in order to prevent disruption of daily business activities and provide uninterrupted electricity supply during sudden power outages.



Diesel generator set manufacturers adhere to several regulations and compliances regarding the safety, design, and installation of the system. For instance, the genset should be designed in facilities certified to ISO 9001 and be manufactured in facilities certified to ISO 9001 or ISO 9002, with the prototype test program authenticating the performance reliability of the genset design. Certifications to leading organizations such as US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), CSA group, Underwriters Laboratories, and International Building Code are expected to enhance product marketability over the forecast period.



Industry participants are continuously focusing on finding the next generation of diesel generators due to strict regulations. These generators have automatic voltage regulators and built-in electronic governors that automatically control the generator engine speed as needed, thereby making the diesel gensets more energy-efficient. Additional features such as remote monitoring of the generator set are expected to boost the product sustainability over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Diesel Generator Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Technology Overview

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1. Demand for emergency power back-up across end-use sectors

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1. Stringent government regulations regarding clean fuel usage

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Business Environment Analysis: Diesel Generator Market

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Diesel Generator Market Power Rating Outlook

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.2. Low Power Generator

4.3. Medium Power Generator

4.4. High Power Generator



Chapter 5. Diesel Generator Market Application Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

5.2. Industrial

5.3. Commercial

5.4. Residential



Chapter 6. Diesel Generator Market Regional Outlook

6.1. Diesel Generator Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Company Overview

8.2. Financial performance

8.3. Product benchmarking

8.4. Strategic Initiatives

Atlas Copoco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd

AKSA Power Generation

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cooper Corporation

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

MTU Onsite Energy

Wartsila Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Powerica

Ashok Leyland

