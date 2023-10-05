Global Diet Pills Market Research Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach $ 2.47 Billion in 2027 - Focus on Xenical, Qsymia, Saxenda, Diethylpropion, Liraglutide, and Phentermine

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diet Pills Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diet pills market is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2022 to $1.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.47%. The diet pills market is expected to reach $ 2.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.11%.



This report examines critical trends shaping the market, such as the surge in plant-based supplements, shedding light on new business opportunities and how your organization can seize them. From innovative market strategies of key players to emerging regional markets, the Diet Pills Market Research Report offers extensive analysis of this complex landscape.

The diet pills market research report provides diet pills market statistics, including diet pills industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a diet pills market share, detailed diet pills market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the diet pills industry.

The rising problem of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the diet pill market going forward. Obesity refers to weight gain that is abnormal or excessive, usually a body mass index (BMI) greater than 30, which poses a health risk. Obesity raises the risk of dying from the esophagus, colon, rectum, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and kidney cancers. It also encourages the occurrence of disorders, including type 2 diabetes (T2D) and cardiovascular diseases (CVD).



The diet pills market consists of sales of xenical, qsymia, saxenda, diethylpropion, liraglutide, and phentermine. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Diet pills come in various categories, including prescription, over-the-counter, and herbal supplements. Prescription diet pills, authorized by a doctor, are closely regulated due to their potential risks if misused. They are accessible to individuals of different age groups through channels like hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores. These pills are designed to serve purposes such as appetite suppression and fat blocking.

A prominent trend in the diet pill market is the growing popularity of plant-based supplements. Industry players are actively developing plant-based diet pills to maintain their market presence. For example, Wellbeing Nutrition, an Indian plant-based nutrition company, introduced "SLOW" in April 2022. This innovative formulation comprises 13 supplements, addressing various health and wellness needs, including reproductive support, bone health, weight management, and daily multivitamins.

The "SLOW" technology utilizes continuous-release coated pellets within capsules, ensuring the gradual absorption of vitamins and nutrients throughout the day. This product line aims to meet consumer demands for increased energy, enhanced physical endurance, improved mental alertness, and holistic health benefits, including disease prevention.

In November 2022, Audax Private Equity, a US-based middle-market investment firm, completed the acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc., a US-based company specializing in tailored weight-loss programs. This strategic move aims to expand access to care for an underserved and growing patient population. Medi-Weightloss offers weight loss solutions, including diet pills, and focuses on addressing obesity and associated health conditions.

Major players in the diet pills market are

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Gelesis

VIVUS Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Zoller India Pvt. Ltd.

Creative Biosciences

Applied Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Camillotek India Pvt. Ltd.

Avon Products

NOW Foods

MuscleTech

Healthviva

