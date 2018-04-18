Global Digital Advertising and Marketing 2016-2018 & 2024 - Intense Competition Drives Google to Develop Innovative Options and Incentives

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market

Print Media Advertising including Newspapers and Magazines: The Worst Hit by the Transition

Expanding Digital Media User Base Triggers Massive Growth Opportunities

Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Market Adoption

Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits

Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied Parameters

Future Prospects Remain Buoyant

Top 10 Countries in the Advertising Industry Ranked by Ad Spend: 2017E

Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital Ad Spend

Despite Cannibalization by Display, Search Advertising to Sustain Growth Momentum

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Generators

Developing Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Current and Future Growth

Asia-Pacific: Robust Demand for the Digital Experience Drive Faster Market Growth

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Spending) for 2016-2024: Rest of World, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, US, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects



2. COMPETITION

Google: The Leader in the Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market

Intense Competition Drives Google to Develop Innovative Options and Incentives

Facebook Leads the Social Media Marketing Space

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies

Programmatic Advertising: The New Mantra for Success in the Marketplace

Behavioral Targeting: An Out-of-the-Box Service

Brand Advertisers: Taking Digital Advertising Seriously in Marketing Strategies

Click-through-Rate Continues to Rise in Paid Search Advertising

Market Participants Increasingly Prefer Open Source Solutions

Software Technology Improvements Enable Advanced Online Ads Production

Video Advertising Attract Greater Attention of Publishers and Advertisers

Increasing Adoption of Deal IDs over Insertion Orders in Digital Advertising

Key Problems Faced by Service Providers in Monetizing Media Campaigns

Ad-Blocking: A Threat for Digital Advertising Revenues?

Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the World Digital Advertising & Marketing Market (2015-2018)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet User Base: Fertile Environment for the Growth of Digital Media Marketing

The Emergence of Mobile Devices as the Preferred Digital Media Platform: A Strong Growth Driver for Mobile Digital Advertising

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Mobile Advertising Market

Growing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets

Rising Mobile Internet Subscriptions & Robust Mobile Data Consumption

Wider Roll Out 4G Networks

Social Media Advertising: A Major Beneficiary of the Transforming Social Networking Landscape

Social Networking Sites (SNS): Facts and Figures in a Nutshell

Top 10 Social Networking Platforms Worldwide Ranked by Active Usage: 2017E

Social Media Networks: A Key Enabler of Social Selling

Smart TV Triggers New Growth Opportunities for Digital Advertising

Digital Advertising Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Augmented Reality (AR)

Buy Buttons

Digital Assistants

Video Ads in Search Results

Wearable Technology

Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display Advertising Technology

Mobile Marketing Technology Developments

NFC

Geo-fencing

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns

Select Cross-Platform, Hashtag-based Marketing Campaigns in the Recent Past

HBO Game of Thrones

Influencer Boxes

MakeItCount by Nike

lovehome by HGTV

captureeuphoria by Ben & Jerry's

SoLongVampires by Audi

Pepsi Pulse and #LiveForNow by Pepsi

Cocooning Trend: Significant Market Opportunity for Cross- Platform Advertisers

Increasing Trend towards Mobile Apps: Enormous Growth Opportunities for Digital Cross-Platform Advertising

In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the Desired Audience

Growing Prominence of IoT and the Resulting Growth in Connected Devices Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level

Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand for Digital Video Advertising

Rising Prominence of OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital Video Advertising

Driven by Multiple Factors, Mobile Video Ads Surpass Online Video Ads

Singular Focus

Less Distraction

Not Limited to Peak Hours

Applications Engage Users

Easier Frequency Management

Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising

FTC Issues Guidelines on Native Ads

Flourishing Gaming Market Generate Lucrative Opportunities for In-Game Advertising

Wireless Gaming: Opportunities Galore for In-Game Advertising

Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for Location-based Advertising

Maximum Visibility Attribute Drive Increasing Interest in Free Online Classified Ads

Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

Supported by Efficient Broadband Connectivity, Demand for Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum

Tailored Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain Demand for E-mail Advertising

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital Advertising

Digital Advertising Frauds

Major Bottlenecks in Online Advertising



4. DIGITAL ADVERTISING AND MARKETING: A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Introduction

Digital Media Marketing

Benefits of Digital Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Mobile Marketing

Digital Advertising and Marketing Formats

Search

Paid listings

Contextual Search

Paid Inclusion

Display Advertising

Classifieds and Auctions

Rich Media

Interstitial

Sponsorship

Referrals

Slotting Fees

E-mail

Advertising Network Model



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Google Unveils TrueView for Action to Enhance Ad Performance on YouTube

Acxiom Enhances Acxiom Measurement Solution for Marketers

LiveRamp Introduces IdentityLink for Agencies

LinkedIn to Commence Video Service for Sponsored Content

Pandora Enhances Pandora Premium

Twitter Rolls Out Promote Mode Ad Service for Small Businesses

Xaxis to Roll Out New Rich Media Ad Service in the UK

Primedia Broadcasting Unveils New Service for Advertisers

Acxiom Re-Launches Digital Impact as New Acxiom Impact



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Character

LiveRamp Acquires Pacific Data Partners

Pandora Implements Organizational Restructuring Program

Acxiom to Realign Business Portfolio

Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire RED8

Verizon Acquires Yahoo

Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires DWA

Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Swirl

HY Connect Acquires Merge Design + Interactive

Acxiom Expands Partnership with DataXu

Acxiom Partners with Verve

Facebook Selects Gravitational Marketing as a Facebook Marketing Partner

Altitude Digital Merges with Genesis Media

Market Track Acquires Brandtale

Sublime Skinz Acquires Kpsule

Altice to Acquire Teads

Denstu Aegis to Merge Steak with Fetch

Dentsu Aegis Network Launches dentsuX

Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires SesliHarfler

Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire Oxyma Group

Tradedoubler Acquires Metapic

GroupM to Merge MEC and Maxus

Fork Media Acquires Majority Stake in Rappio Advertising

Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire Sokrati

Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire Valuklik

Dentsu Aegis Network Snaps Up Novus Group

Microsoft Acquires LinkedIn

LinkedIn Decides to Close Ad Network Business

Gannett to Fully Acquire ReachLocal

Create Digital to Merge with AuthX

Bulldog Creative Services Snaps Up Snowball Digital Marketing

LiveRamp Teams Up with DigitasLBi

LiveRamp Acquires Arbor and Circulate

AOL Snaps UP Ryot

Xaxis Snaps Up Triad Retail Media

Deloitte Digital Acquires Heat

Snap Acquires Flite

Adaptive Medias to Merge with AdSupply

IBM Snaps Up ecx.io

TfL Selects Exterion Media

Cognizant to Acquire Mirabeau

Digidee and Twomoon Digital Merge with Relevant

Jajja Merges with Eurovator to Establish the Jajja Media Group

Tradedoubler Collaborates with Curalate

Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire Darwin Marketing

Rich Brand Groups Launches Res-Q Digital

Verizon Acquires AOL

AOL Signs Deal to Manage Microsoft's Display Ad Business

AOL Takes Over Millennial Media

Voice Media and Endexx Join Forces to Roll out Digital Marketing Strategies

Citigroup Signs Marketing Alliance Deal with Zillow

Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Band

DDB Worldwide Takes Over Grupo ABC

Swrve Takes Over adaptiv.io

Endurance International Group to Acquire Constant Contact

Dentsu Aegis Network to Take Over Pontomobi

RetailNext Takes Over Pikato

Evolving Systems Takes Over Sixth Sense Media

Ironistic Acquires ArtForm Business Solutions' Web and Online Marketing Division

NetBooster Group Acquires Internet Advantage

Komli Media Merges with SVG Media

Spredfast Takes Over Shoutlet

NetPlay TV Takes Over Otherside

Sysomos Acquires Expion

Flipkart Takes Over Appiterate

Publicis Groupe Takes Over Sapient



