Global Digital Advertising and Marketing 2016-2018 & 2024 - Intense Competition Drives Google to Develop Innovative Options and Incentives

The "Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Advertising and Marketing in terms of Digital Advertising Spending in US$ Million by the following formats:
- Search
- Display
- Other Modes/Formats
The report profiles 498 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acxiom Corporation (USA)
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
- Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
- Baidu, Inc. (China)
- Conversant, Inc. (USA)
- Dentsu Aegis Network (UK)
- Eniro AB (Sweden)
- Facebook, Inc. (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- DoubleClick, Inc. (USA)
- IAC/InterActiveCorp. (USA)
- InfoSpace, Inc. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- LinkedIn Corporation (USA)
- Oath, Inc. (USA)
- AOL, Inc. (USA)
- ONE by AOL (USA)
- Yahoo!, Inc. (USA)
- Pandora Media, Inc. (USA)
- Sina Corporation (China)
- Sohu.com, Inc. (China)
- Tencent, Inc. (China)
- TOM Group Limited (China)
- TradeDoubler AB (Sweden)
- Twitter, Inc. (USA)
- Xaxis (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market
Print Media Advertising including Newspapers and Magazines: The Worst Hit by the Transition
Expanding Digital Media User Base Triggers Massive Growth Opportunities
Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Market Adoption
Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits
Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied Parameters
Future Prospects Remain Buoyant
Top 10 Countries in the Advertising Industry Ranked by Ad Spend: 2017E
Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital Ad Spend
Despite Cannibalization by Display, Search Advertising to Sustain Growth Momentum
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Generators
Developing Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Current and Future Growth
Asia-Pacific: Robust Demand for the Digital Experience Drive Faster Market Growth
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Spending) for 2016-2024: Rest of World, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, US, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects
2. COMPETITION
Google: The Leader in the Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market
Intense Competition Drives Google to Develop Innovative Options and Incentives
Facebook Leads the Social Media Marketing Space
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies
Programmatic Advertising: The New Mantra for Success in the Marketplace
Behavioral Targeting: An Out-of-the-Box Service
Brand Advertisers: Taking Digital Advertising Seriously in Marketing Strategies
Click-through-Rate Continues to Rise in Paid Search Advertising
Market Participants Increasingly Prefer Open Source Solutions
Software Technology Improvements Enable Advanced Online Ads Production
Video Advertising Attract Greater Attention of Publishers and Advertisers
Increasing Adoption of Deal IDs over Insertion Orders in Digital Advertising
Key Problems Faced by Service Providers in Monetizing Media Campaigns
Ad-Blocking: A Threat for Digital Advertising Revenues?
Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the World Digital Advertising & Marketing Market (2015-2018)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Expanding Internet User Base: Fertile Environment for the Growth of Digital Media Marketing
The Emergence of Mobile Devices as the Preferred Digital Media Platform: A Strong Growth Driver for Mobile Digital Advertising
Key Factors Driving Growth in the Mobile Advertising Market
Growing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets
Rising Mobile Internet Subscriptions & Robust Mobile Data Consumption
Wider Roll Out 4G Networks
Social Media Advertising: A Major Beneficiary of the Transforming Social Networking Landscape
Social Networking Sites (SNS): Facts and Figures in a Nutshell
Top 10 Social Networking Platforms Worldwide Ranked by Active Usage: 2017E
Social Media Networks: A Key Enabler of Social Selling
Smart TV Triggers New Growth Opportunities for Digital Advertising
Digital Advertising Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Augmented Reality (AR)
Buy Buttons
Digital Assistants
Video Ads in Search Results
Wearable Technology
Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display Advertising Technology
Mobile Marketing Technology Developments
NFC
Geo-fencing
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns
Select Cross-Platform, Hashtag-based Marketing Campaigns in the Recent Past
HBO Game of Thrones
Influencer Boxes
MakeItCount by Nike
lovehome by HGTV
captureeuphoria by Ben & Jerry's
SoLongVampires by Audi
Pepsi Pulse and #LiveForNow by Pepsi
Cocooning Trend: Significant Market Opportunity for Cross- Platform Advertisers
Increasing Trend towards Mobile Apps: Enormous Growth Opportunities for Digital Cross-Platform Advertising
In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the Desired Audience
Growing Prominence of IoT and the Resulting Growth in Connected Devices Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level
Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand for Digital Video Advertising
Rising Prominence of OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital Video Advertising
Driven by Multiple Factors, Mobile Video Ads Surpass Online Video Ads
Singular Focus
Less Distraction
Not Limited to Peak Hours
Applications Engage Users
Easier Frequency Management
Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising
FTC Issues Guidelines on Native Ads
Flourishing Gaming Market Generate Lucrative Opportunities for In-Game Advertising
Wireless Gaming: Opportunities Galore for In-Game Advertising
Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for Location-based Advertising
Maximum Visibility Attribute Drive Increasing Interest in Free Online Classified Ads
Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth
Supported by Efficient Broadband Connectivity, Demand for Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum
Tailored Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain Demand for E-mail Advertising
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital Advertising
Digital Advertising Frauds
Major Bottlenecks in Online Advertising
4. DIGITAL ADVERTISING AND MARKETING: A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Introduction
Digital Media Marketing
Benefits of Digital Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Mobile Marketing
Digital Advertising and Marketing Formats
Search
Paid listings
Contextual Search
Paid Inclusion
Display Advertising
Classifieds and Auctions
Rich Media
Interstitial
Sponsorship
Referrals
Slotting Fees
E-mail
Advertising Network Model
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Google Unveils TrueView for Action to Enhance Ad Performance on YouTube
Acxiom Enhances Acxiom Measurement Solution for Marketers
LiveRamp Introduces IdentityLink for Agencies
LinkedIn to Commence Video Service for Sponsored Content
Pandora Enhances Pandora Premium
Twitter Rolls Out Promote Mode Ad Service for Small Businesses
Xaxis to Roll Out New Rich Media Ad Service in the UK
Primedia Broadcasting Unveils New Service for Advertisers
Acxiom Re-Launches Digital Impact as New Acxiom Impact
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Character
LiveRamp Acquires Pacific Data Partners
Pandora Implements Organizational Restructuring Program
Acxiom to Realign Business Portfolio
Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire RED8
Verizon Acquires Yahoo
Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires DWA
Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Swirl
HY Connect Acquires Merge Design + Interactive
Acxiom Expands Partnership with DataXu
Acxiom Partners with Verve
Facebook Selects Gravitational Marketing as a Facebook Marketing Partner
Altitude Digital Merges with Genesis Media
Market Track Acquires Brandtale
Sublime Skinz Acquires Kpsule
Altice to Acquire Teads
Denstu Aegis to Merge Steak with Fetch
Dentsu Aegis Network Launches dentsuX
Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires SesliHarfler
Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire Oxyma Group
Tradedoubler Acquires Metapic
GroupM to Merge MEC and Maxus
Fork Media Acquires Majority Stake in Rappio Advertising
Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire Sokrati
Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire Valuklik
Dentsu Aegis Network Snaps Up Novus Group
Microsoft Acquires LinkedIn
LinkedIn Decides to Close Ad Network Business
Gannett to Fully Acquire ReachLocal
Create Digital to Merge with AuthX
Bulldog Creative Services Snaps Up Snowball Digital Marketing
LiveRamp Teams Up with DigitasLBi
LiveRamp Acquires Arbor and Circulate
AOL Snaps UP Ryot
Xaxis Snaps Up Triad Retail Media
Deloitte Digital Acquires Heat
Snap Acquires Flite
Adaptive Medias to Merge with AdSupply
IBM Snaps Up ecx.io
TfL Selects Exterion Media
Cognizant to Acquire Mirabeau
Digidee and Twomoon Digital Merge with Relevant
Jajja Merges with Eurovator to Establish the Jajja Media Group
Tradedoubler Collaborates with Curalate
Dentsu Aegis Network to Acquire Darwin Marketing
Rich Brand Groups Launches Res-Q Digital
Verizon Acquires AOL
AOL Signs Deal to Manage Microsoft's Display Ad Business
AOL Takes Over Millennial Media
Voice Media and Endexx Join Forces to Roll out Digital Marketing Strategies
Citigroup Signs Marketing Alliance Deal with Zillow
Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Band
DDB Worldwide Takes Over Grupo ABC
Swrve Takes Over adaptiv.io
Endurance International Group to Acquire Constant Contact
Dentsu Aegis Network to Take Over Pontomobi
RetailNext Takes Over Pikato
Evolving Systems Takes Over Sixth Sense Media
Ironistic Acquires ArtForm Business Solutions' Web and Online Marketing Division
NetBooster Group Acquires Internet Advantage
Komli Media Merges with SVG Media
Spredfast Takes Over Shoutlet
NetPlay TV Takes Over Otherside
Sysomos Acquires Expion
Flipkart Takes Over Appiterate
Publicis Groupe Takes Over Sapient
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 498 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 520)
- The United States (200)
- Canada (25)
- Europe (184)
- France (14)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (80)
- Italy (10)
- Spain (12)
- Rest of Europe (58)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (81)
- Middle East (26)
- Africa (4)
