Global Digital Advertising Market Trends and Opportunities 2026: Augmented Reality is a Major Trend Gaining Popularity

The global digital market is expected to grow from $178.60 billion in 2021 to $208.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The market is expected to reach $354.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.



North America was the largest region in the digital advertising market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in digital advertising market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The internet user base expansion along with self-service platforms is driving the global digital advertising market. Internet is extensively used for e-commerce, e-learning, social connectivity, media, communication, and file transfers. According to Internet World Stats, as of June 2020, the number of internet users in the world is 4.8 billion which accounts for more than 60% of the global population. In addition to this, the growing popularity of self-service advertising platforms is also being the main contributor to the digital advertising market. Self-service advertising platforms are providing advertisers more convenience in the placement of their advertisements. The ease of being able to set up and administer their campaigns without the inconvenience of dealing with human intermediaries draws advertisers' attention towards digital marketing. Therefore, an increase in the internet user base along with self-service platforms is driving the market.



Technological advancements such as AR (Augmented Reality) are a major trend gaining popularity in the global digital advertising market. These days, advertisers have adopted augmented reality in their advertising strategies to enhance the user experience. For instance, in 2021, Snapchat, a pioneer in AR ads, has launched a studio to assist clients in developing augmented reality advertising and experiences, as part of an effort to popularise the use of technology that can overlay computer-generated pictures over a person's perspective of the actual world. AR ads are more than informative as people will have the ability to interact with the content rather than just viewing it.



The growing use of ad blockers is expected to hinder the global digital advertising market. Most internet users do not prefer ads as they are not interested in the ad content and block these ads. This is becoming a constraint to the advertisers in reaching their audience and promoting their business. Therefore, the rise in the use of ad blockers is expected to limit the market growth.



Scope

Markets Covered:

By Platform: Mobile Ad (In-APP and Mobile Web); Desktop Ad; Digital TV; Others

By Ad Format: Digital Display Ad (Programmatic and Non-programmatic Transactions); Internet Paid Search; Social Media; Online Video; Others

By Industrial Vertical: Media and Entertainment; Consumer Goods & Retail Industry; Banking, Financial Service & Insurance; Telecommunication IT Sector; Travel Industry; Healthcare Sector; Manufacturing & Supply Chain; Transportation and Logistics; Energy, Power, and Utilities; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



