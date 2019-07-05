Global Digital Collaboration Board (DCB) Market Outlook 2019-2023 Featuring Cisco, Google, GoToMeeting, Microsoft, Webex, and Zoom
Jul 05, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Collaboration Boards Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study includes market sizing and growth forecasts for digital collaboration boards (DCBs), comprising digital whiteboards and all-in-one (AIO) collaboration boards.
The DCB market grew by 18.3 percent in 2018 driven by the growing need for interactive content collaboration that enables both in-room and remote participants to ideate and solve business problems.
End-user needs are changing rapidly for whiteboarding solutions. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and tablets has a significant bearing on user expectations with regards to the touch experience of large format displays.
While digital whiteboards have come a long way in replacing interactive whiteboards in education and businesses, AIO collaboration boards represent a new market segment that is seeing stronger adoption owing to the single-solution capability backed by tightly integrated hardware and software which simplifies configuration and promotes easy collaboration.
Despite only being available for a few years, the AIO collaboration boards market - largely comprised of Cisco Webex Board, Microsoft Surface Hub and Google Jamboard - represented 12.2 percent of total DCB market revenues in 2018.
Increasing collaborative intensity in the workplace, growing need for medium and large meeting spaces to be more agile and adaptive, rising need to equip huddle spaces with collaborative technologies will boost the growth of DCB market.
Further, the need for a single dashboard for all real-time and asynchronous collaboration use cases will accelerate the demand for AIO collaboration boards in the forecast period.
Key Issues Addressed
- The addressable market opportunity for digital whiteboards and all-in-one collaboration boards
- Emerging market trends fueling the growth of AIO collaboration boards
- Key verticals showing traction for digital collaboration boards
- Drivers & restraints impacting the digital collaboration boards market
- Competitive Landscape in digital collaboration boards market
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco
- GoToMeeting
- Microsoft
- Webex
- Zoom
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Definitions
- Market Evolution
- Technology Evolution
- Market Definitions - Digital Collaboration Boards
- Research Scope & Exclusions
3. State of the Market
- State of the Market
4. Market Trends
- Collaboration Trends in the Modern Workplace
- Emergence of All-in-One Collaboration Boards
- Feature Comparison of All-in-One Collaboration Boards with Digital Whiteboards
- All-in-One Collaboration Boards - Needs Analysis
- Growth of Huddle Rooms Fuels Opportunities for Digital Collaboration Boards
- In-Room Versus Remote Collaboration
- Touch Technology Innovation - Impact on UX
- Digital Workspace Software versus Digital Whiteboard Software
5. Market Drivers & Restraints
6. Market Forecasts - Digital Collaboration Boards Market
- Digital Collaboration Boards Market - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Digital Collaboration Boards Market - Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Discussion
7. Market Forecasts - Digital Whiteboards Market
- Digital Whiteboards Market - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Digital Whiteboards Market - Revenue Forecast
8. Market Forecasts - All-in-One Collaboration Boards Market
- All-in-One Collaboration Boards Market - Unit Shipment Forecast
- All-in-One Collaboration Boards Market - Revenue Forecast
9. Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Analysis - Digital Whiteboard Market Share by Revenues
10. Conclusion
- The Last Word
11. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
