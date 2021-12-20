Global Digital Health Market and Trends Report 2021: B2B Buyers Expect More Virtual Sales, Personalized Content and Alternative Payment Methods

Dec 20, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Health Market and Trends 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global B2B market shifts towards digital sales amid COVID-19
During the pandemic, the global health industry has increasingly adopted digital tools, such as telemedicine, Med Internet of Things, corporate wellness applications and others.
Despite some implementation difficulties described in the new release from the publisher, the market is expected to witness an upward trend over the next five to six years, growing at a double-digit annual rate globally.
Moreover, consumers show their interest in the digital healthcare tools both now and in the future. As such, the number of mobile applications available in online stores reached an all-time high in 2021, with "Mental Health and Behavioral Disorders" apps, and apps for monitoring diseases such as "Diabetes", "Cardiovascular System", and "Digestive System" holding the largest market share, according to the recent studies cited in this new publication.
B2B buyers expect more virtual sales, personalized content and alternative payment methods
North America is currently leading the digital health market globally and the US market is set to accelerate even faster than the global average between 2021 and 2025.
Digital healthcare services such as telemedicine are used by US consumers primarily to visit a psychologist or psychiatrist, a pediatrician, or an emergency room. In Canada, "Receiving professional medical advice over the phone," "Making appointments electronically," and "Accessing websites, mobile apps, or interactive online fares" were the top uses for digital health services at the end of 2020.
In Europe, Estonia, select Nordic countries, Austria, Germany, and the United Kingdom were acknowledged as role models for digital health innovation in 2020 by the healthcare professionals surveyed during the pandemic. In Asia, the growth rate of the digital health market between 2020 and 2025 is estimated to be also higher than average, particularly due to selected large markets such as China and India.
Moreover, remote patient support technologies, which include telemedicine and remote monitoring, are expected to have the highest market value in Asia in 2025, compared to other digital health solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Market Overview
- Top Trends in Digital Health, September 2021
- Digital Health Market Size, in USD billion, 2020 & 2027f
- Digital Health Venture Capital Funding, in USD billion, 2011 - 2020
- Number of Digital Health Apps, 2013 & 2015 & 2017 & 2021
- Digital Health Apps Breakdown, by Category, in % of Total, 2015 & 2017 & 2020
- Breakdown of Digital Health Apps, by Disease, in % of Total, June 2021
- Attitude Towards Storing Health Data, in % of Travelers, February 2021
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Share of Travelers Who Would be Comfortable Using Digital Health Passport for Future Trips, in %, in %, February 2021
3. North America
3.1. United States
- Digital Health Market Size, in USD billion, 2021 & 2025f
- Top Reasons to Choose Virtual Medical Appointments, in % of Consumers Who Attended at Least One Virtual Medical Appointment, March 2021
- Top Challenges While Visiting Virtual Medical Appointments, in % of Consumers Who Attended at Least One Virtual Medical Appointment, March 2021
- Top Use Cases of Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches, in % of Fitness Tracker or/and Smartwatch Owners and Users, March 2021
- Settings in Which Medical Care was Received, by Ways to Receive the Care, in % of Respective Care Service, June 2021
- Smartphone Usage for Health Management, in % of Smartphone Owners, March 2021
- Intention to Continue Using Smartphones for Health Management, in % of Smartphone Users Who Started Doing Respective Activities Since COVID-19, March 2021
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021
3.2. Canada
- Digital Health Services Used, in % of Respondents, December 2020
- Aspects of Digital Health Valued by Respondents, in %, December 2020
- Top Barriers to Using Digital Health Services, in % of Respondents, December 2020
- Top Factors that Would Increase Use of Digital Services, in % of Respondents, December 2020
4. Europe
4.1. Regional
- Top Countries that European Healthcare Professionals Consider as Role Models for Digital Health Innovation, by Type of Healthcare Professionals, in %, November 2020
4.2. Nordic Countries
- Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020
- Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023
4.3. Germany
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023
- Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020
- Digital Health Literacy, in % of Internet Users, October 2020
- Plans to Use Digital Health Apps in the Future and Importance of the Publisher and Reviews, in % of Internet Users, October 2020
- Selected E-Health Applications Penetration Rates, in % of Respondents, 2016 - 2020 & Q4 2020 & Q1 2021
- Information Channels for E-Health Services, in % of Respondents, Q4 2020 & Q1 2021
4.4. Austria
- Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020
- Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023
4.5. United Kingdom & Ireland
- Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023
- Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020
- Sources of a Digital Health Product Recommendation, in % of Respondents, 2020
- Share of Digital Health Apps That Meet Quality Threshold, in %, 2020
- Digital Health App User Penetration Rate, and App Satisfaction Rate, in % of Respondents, 2020
- Share of Respondents Supporting the Move Toward Digital Health, by Age Group, in %, 2020
4.6. Spain
- Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020
- Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023
4.7. Switzerland
- Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020
- Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023
4.8. Italy
- Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020
- Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023
4.9. France
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Share of Respondents who Used Online Medical Appointments Platforms, in %, 2021
- Share of Respondents who are Convinced that the Use of Online Medical Platforms Will Improve Their Medical Follow-up in the Future, in %, 2021
4.10. Netherlands
- Key Digital Health Challenges, in % of Healthcare Professionals, November 2020
- Top Priorities for Healthcare Professionals, in %, 2021 & 2022/2023
5. Asia
5.1. Regional
- Digital Health Market Value, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f
- Digital Health Market size, by Product Category, incl. Value pool and Examples of Technologies, in USD billion, 2020 & 2025f
- Registered Users Across the Top Emerging Health Platforms, in millions, 2020
5.2. China
- Digital Health Market Value, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2021e
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Telemedicine is One of the Health Technologies with the Highest Investment, by Currently and in 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Share of Healthcare Decision-Makers who Believe that Hospitals Should Invest in AI as a Digital Health Technology in the next 3 Years, in %, February 2021
- Digital Medication Services Preferred, in % of Consumers, January 2021
- Digital Disease-Related Knowledge Channels Used, by Consumer Type, in % of Consumers, January 2021
- Consumers' Medical Preferences When Mildly Symptomatic, by Type of Consumer, in %, January 2021
5.3. India
- Telemedicine Market Size, in USD million, 2010 - 2023f
- Willingness to Book Telehealth Visits, by Age Group, in % of Respondents, 2020
- Intention to Consult with Doctors in the Future, in % of Respondents, September 2020
- Key Reasons for Choosing an Online Doctor Consultation in the Future, in % of Respondents, September 2020
Companies Mentioned
- 1MG
- AliHealth
- AliveCor
- AlodikterApple
- Babylon Health
- Clover Health
- Courtesy
- Proteus Digital Health
- Doctolib
- Genoox
- Halodoc
- Helix
- JD Health
- Just InTime Wellness
- Karius
- Maiia
- MetLife
- Microsoft
- Navigenics
- Neurotech
- Pear Therapeutics
- Ping An Good Doctor
- Practo
- Proteus CrossChx
- Proteus
- Sensely
- WeDoctor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pdfod
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article