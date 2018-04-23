Global Digital Health Market Report 2018-2022 - Key Players are Cerner, General Electric, IBM, Koninklijke Philips, and Siemens

Global digital health market to grow at a CAGR of 18.02% during the period 2018-2022.



The report, Global Digital Health Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is use of AI in digital health. AI helps make the output of medical equipment smarter and publishing the results quicker. Medical professionals get more efficient diagnosis charts and informed insights by using AI.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the number of M&A activities in the market. For instance, GENERAL ELECTRIC acquired Monica Healthcare and expanded its digital matemal-infant care offerings. It has been observed that the increase in such M&A activities and technological innovations is positively influencing the need for healthcare technology and digital health and wellness.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of open-source service providers. The global digital health market is flooded with the presence of open-source vendors that provide a wide range of digital health solutions. A combination of multiple products from several open-source vendors can offer almost all the functionalities provided by proprietary on-premises and cloud-based digital health solution providers.



Key Vendors

Cerner

General Electric

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Landscape



5. Market Sizing



6. Five Forces Analysis



7. Customer Landscape



8. Market Segmentation by Application



9. Regional Landscape



10. Decision Framework



11. Drivers and Challenges



12. Market Trends



13. Vendor Landscape



14. Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3mnmh/global_digital?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-health-market-report-2018-2022---key-players-are-cerner-general-electric-ibm-koninklijke-philips-and-siemens-300634531.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

