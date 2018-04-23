Global Digital Health Market Report 2018-2022 - Key Players are Cerner, General Electric, IBM, Koninklijke Philips, and Siemens

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Health Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global digital health market to grow at a CAGR of 18.02% during the period 2018-2022.
The report, Global Digital Health Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is use of AI in digital health. AI helps make the output of medical equipment smarter and publishing the results quicker. Medical professionals get more efficient diagnosis charts and informed insights by using AI.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the number of M&A activities in the market. For instance, GENERAL ELECTRIC acquired Monica Healthcare and expanded its digital matemal-infant care offerings. It has been observed that the increase in such M&A activities and technological innovations is positively influencing the need for healthcare technology and digital health and wellness.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of open-source service providers. The global digital health market is flooded with the presence of open-source vendors that provide a wide range of digital health solutions. A combination of multiple products from several open-source vendors can offer almost all the functionalities provided by proprietary on-premises and cloud-based digital health solution providers.
Key Vendors
- Cerner
- General Electric
- IBM
- Koninklijke Philips
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Customer Landscape
8. Market Segmentation by Application
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3mnmh/global_digital?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-digital-health-market-report-2018-2022---key-players-are-cerner-general-electric-ibm-koninklijke-philips-and-siemens-300634531.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article