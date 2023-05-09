Global Digital Health Outlook Report 2023: 10% of Large Healthcare Systems Will Use Conversational AI and Chatbots

May 09, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Health Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst defines digital health as data application for healthcare delivery using computational and telecommunication technologies to support business process workflow, clinical workflow, and patient data management.
Digital health aims to achieve better patient outcomes while improving efficiency and containing costs through provider and payer transformation and more robust patient engagement.
It has grown consistently, creating growth opportunities from challenges in front of healthcare providers. With declining digital health investments, mergers & acquisitions gain momentum, with a few big value acquisitions in the at-home care segment.
Virtual care, telehealth, and provider and payer solutions saw strong growth. This outlook discusses major trends impacting global digital health and stakeholder growth opportunities.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the top predictions for 2023?
- How are macroeconomic factors affecting the industry in 2023?
- What does the digital health investment landscape look like?
- What is the digital health market size and forecast?
- Which are the key companies to watch in 2023 in digital health?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights
- The 2022 Digital Health Market - Forecast vs. Actual
- Top Digital Health Predictions for 2023
- Growth Environment
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Health Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
3. Market Trends
- Market Segmentation
- Segment Definitions
- Key Trend 1 - Shifting Focus Toward Home Health
- Key Trend 2 - Corrections in Global Digital Health Investment
- Key Trend 3 - Expanding AI Adoption in Healthcare
- Key Trend 4 - Mergers & Acquisitions Gains Momentum
4. Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Economic Impact on Digital Health, 2023
- Inflation and Recession - Investment Impact Analysis
5. Revenue Trends, 2022-2027
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Global Digital Health Industry - Revenue Forecast
- Segment Performance - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
6. Top 5 Predictions, 2023
- Prediction 1 - Retail Health Clinics Will Double Their Market Share in the Primary Care Market in 2023
- Prediction 2 - 70% of Healthcare Providers Will Engage With the Patient Through a Digital Interface/Platform, of Which 10% of Large Healthcare Systems Will Use Conversational AI and Chatbots
- Prediction 3 - 10% of Brick-and-mortar Retail Pharmacies Will Shut Down and Go Digital
- Prediction 4 - Home Health Will Grow Slowly in 2023; Big Insurers and Retailers Will Remain Active in the Home Health M&A Space
- Prediction 5 - Investment Will Increase by 15% in Healthcare IT Tools Used in Value-based Care
7. Healthcare IT Segment Outlook, 2023
- Healthcare IT - 2023 Market Snapshot
8. Telehealth Segment Outlook, 2023
- Telehealth - 2023 Market Snapshot
9. Companies to Action, 2023
- Big Techs in Action - Digital Health, 2022-2023
- Digital Health - Companies to Action
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Care at Home
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Payer-Provider Collaboration
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Conversational AI and Chatbots
11. Conclusions
