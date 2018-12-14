Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Forecast to 2023: Rise in the Shift of insurers' Focus from Product-Based Strategies to Customer-Centric Strategies

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Insurance Platform Market by Component (Tools and Services), End-Users (Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators & Brokers, and Aggregators), Insurance Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital insurance platform market is expected to grow from USD 86.20 billion in 2018 to USD 164.13 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) products, rise in the shift of insurers' focus from product-based strategies to customer-centric strategies, and increased awareness among insurers to digitalize channels.

The digital insurance platform is a business model that enables stakeholders in the ecosystem of the insurance industry to connect through a single centralized framework for solving multiple critical issues in the developing high-value ecosystems. The platform acts as an enabler for insurers to shift from traditional business processes toward the digital mode, thereby making the insurance ecosystem customer-centric. It helps insurers in scaling their operations up and down with built-in end-to-end functionalities. Digital insurance platforms empower insurers by providing the efficiency of central-core systems and the differentiation of easy-to-compose customer experience.

The digital insurance platform providers' prime responsibility is to ensure the proper deployment and integration of digital insurance solutions as per the specific requirements of clients. The digital insurance platform provider's services are segmented into managed services and professional services, which comprise consulting, implementation, and support and maintenance. Enterprises are majorly adopting managed services, as managed service providers would take care of digital insurance platforms while enterprises can focus on their core business competencies.

The automotive and transportation segment has seen a large-scale adoption of digital insurance platforms. Automotive and transportation insurance companies are increasingly adopting newer technologies to deliver new products for meeting the changing customer expectations. Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and telematics help insurance companies streamline their business operations and deploy new channels of insurance distribution.

The data gathered from the telematics-driven method help insurers in building an effective automated claim management process and enable insurers to deliver tailored products to match the buyer preferences. The digital insurance platform enables customers to search online for quotation, compare insurance policies, fill the information online, and get the best policy with a suitable coverage in no time.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size and dominate the digital insurance platform market from 2018 to 2023. This region has a high concentration of large insurance companies, which largely contribute to the digital insurance platform market. However, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to provide opportunities for digital insurance platform services providers. These growth opportunities can be attributed to the increasing commercial investments by several companies in the APAC region.



Digital insurance platforms have been introduced in the market, however end-users prefer to use the traditional legacy systems instead of adopting new technologies due to financial and technological constraints. Traditional systems do not have well-defined interfaces and their documentation is scarce, hence may not always be compatible with the third-party software, thus resulting in errors. This reluctant nature of insurers could act as a major restraint in the adoption of digital insurance platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Digital Insurance Platform Market

4.2 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Component

4.3 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By End-User

4.4 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Deployment Type

4.5 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Organization Size

4.6 Digital Insurance Platform Market, Top 3 Insurance Applications and Regions



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT Products

5.2.1.2 Shift of Insurers' Focus From Product-Based to Customer-Centric Strategies

5.2.1.3 Increased Awareness Among Insurers About Digital Channels

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty to Integrate Insurance Platforms With Legacy Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Cloud-Based Digital Solutions By Insurers to Obtain Higher Scalability

5.2.3.2 Increased Awareness Among Insurers to Access A Broader Segment of the Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 DXC Technology

5.3.2 Microsoft

5.3.3 TCS

5.3.4 EIS Group

5.4 Major Technology Deals in the Insurance Sector



6 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tools

6.3 Services



7 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Managed Services

7.3 Professional Services



8 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Professional Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consulting

8.3 Implementation

8.4 Support and Maintenance



9 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Insurance Companies

9.3 Third-Party Administrators and Brokers

9.4 Aggregators



10 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Insurance Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive and Transportation

10.3 Home and Commercial Buildings

10.4 Life and Health

10.5 Business and Enterprise

10.6 Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines

10.7 Travel



11 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Deployment Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 On-Premises

11.3 Cloud



12 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Organization Size

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Large Enterprises

12.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



13 Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 United States

13.2.2 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 United Kingdom

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Australia and New Zealand

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.3 China

13.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

13.5.2 South Africa

13.5.3 United Arab Emirates

13.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.2 Mexico

13.6.3 Rest of Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 New Product and Service Launches

14.3.2 Business Expansions

14.3.3 Acquisitions

14.3.4 Partnerships



15 Company Profiles

15.1 IBM

15.2 Microsoft

15.3 Accenture

15.4 Oracle

15.5 SAP

15.6 TCS

15.7 Cognizant

15.8 DXC Technology

15.9 Infosys

15.10 Pegasystems

15.11 Appian

15.12 Mindtree

15.13 Prima Solutions

15.14 Fineos

15.15 Bolt Solutions

15.16 Majesco

15.17 EIS Group

15.18 Cogitate

15.19 Inzura

15.20 Duck Creek Technologies

15.21 Vertafore

15.22 Internet Pipeline

15.23 Ebaotech

15.24 Stoneriver

15.25 RGI



