Global Digital Logistic Market Report 2020-2026 - Opportunities with the Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions in the Digital Logistic Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Logistic Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global digital logistic market to grow with a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global digital logistic market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on digital logistic market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on digital logistic market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global digital logistic market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global digital logistic market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the digital logistic market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the digital logistic market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global digital logistic market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing E-commerce industry

2) Restraints

Data security concerns

3) Opportunities

The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions in the digital logistic landscape

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Digital Logistic Market Highlights

2.2. Digital Logistic Market Projection

2.3. Digital Logistic Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Digital Logistic Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Digital Logistic Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Digital Logistic Market



4. Digital Logistic Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Digital Logistic Market by Type

5.1. Software

5.2. Services



6. Global Digital Logistic Market by Application

6.1. Warehouse Management

6.2. Data Management And Analytics

6.3. Security

6.4. Network Management



7. Global Digital Logistic Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Digital Logistic Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Digital Logistic Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Digital Logistic Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Digital Logistic Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Digital Logistic Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Digital Logistic Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Digital Logistic Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Digital Logistic Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Digital Logistic Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Digital Logistic Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Digital Logistic Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Digital Logistic Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Digital Logistic Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. IBM

8.2.2. Honeywell Corporation

8.2.3. Eurotech S.P.A

8.2.4. HCL Technologies

8.2.5. Freightgate

8.2.6. Blue Yonder

8.2.7. WebXpres

8.2.8. Logisuite

8.2.9. Ramco Systems

8.2.10. ICAT Logistics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bo4vh9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

