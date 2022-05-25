Global Digital Management of Chronic Injectable Drug Patients Research Report 2022: Development Trends, Rapid Rise of Prefilled, Factors Driving Self-Administration, Ergonomics, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Management of Chronic Injectable Drug Patients" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Digital Management of Chronic Injectable Drug Patients: Technology, Markets, Therapeutics, Strategies and Forecasts is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.

The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, opportunities for injection devices that provide the patient with enhanced usability and dosage management via wireless enablement. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.



The Evolution of Digital Patient Management For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.

Drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants.

Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.



Digital Management of Chronic Injectable Drug Patients - What You Will Learn

What drug injection devices incorporate digital connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?

What benefits do connected drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improving the patient experience? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?

What therapeutic areas are the current focus of digital enabled devices?

Who are the companies behind the rise of digital patient management? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations?

What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on digital patient management commercialization and market access?

What does the current market for connected drug injection devices look like? What will it look like in 2028?

What are the key market drivers for the growth of digital patient management?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Injectable Drug Development Trends

The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Injection Devices

Factors Driving Drug Self-Administration

Design Ergonomics

Competitive Landscape

Connectivity Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Bluetooth

Cellular

Near Field Communication

Digitally Enabled Devices

Recipharm

Enable Injections

Insulet

Merck Serono

Bayer HealthCare

SHL Medical

EMD Serono

Haselmeier

Elcam Medical

Ypsomed AG

Biocorp

Nemera

Companion Medical

Sourceboz

Emperra

UniSafe

Third Party Devices

Gocap (Common Sensing)

EASYLOG (Biocorp)

Bee (Vigilant)

Veta EpiPen Smart Case (Aterica)

Digital Management Tools and Services

Challenges Surrounding Chronic Drug Injection

Patient Management Software

Digital Management Initiatives & Services

Federal Initiatives

The Role of Telemedicine

Digital Management Tools and Solutions

Klarus System

