Global Digital MRO Market Report 2023: Need to Increase Efficiency and Reduce Aircraft Downtime Boosts Adoption

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital MRO Market Size, Trends, By Technology, By Application By End-User, By Region: Growth Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital MRO Market was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 2.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



The digital aircraft maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) business is approaching substantial growth soon, but aerospace firms that provide such services should navigate an often-unpredictable landscape to thrive in this digital era. The usage of digital technologies such as the Internet of Things, blockchain, AI, robotics, AR/VR, digital twins, and 3D printing to perform MRO operations are termed digital MRO.



The objective of MRO services is to ensure that departments always have the materials they need to be effective. Maintaining essential supplies on hand accomplishes company goals, including reducing downtime, growing safety, extending equipment life, decreasing overstocks, and protecting consumer deliveries.



Market Drivers



The increase in the digitalization of MRO to increase efficiency and reduce aircraft downtime is the essential factor that is anticipated to fuel the growth of the digital MRO market. Also, the increasing replacements of hydraulic braking systems in many vehicles will boost the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the development and enhanced innovative technologies and their usage for the performance of a wide variety of maintenance activities are likely to have significant growth in the market.



Market Restraints



However, limited budgets by various governments for the adoption of MRO will restrain the growth of the Global Digital MRO Market. Also, factors such as the high installation cost of MRO software, strict regulations, and authority restrictions may hamper the market. Further, it is crucial to ensure that the technologies are implemented responsibly and with proper consideration for potential ethical and privacy concerns.



Key Players



Various key players are discussed in the Global Digital MRO Market report including; Lufthansa Technik, The Boeing Company, Airbus, IBM corporations, Air France and KLM Engineering, ST Aerospace, SIA Engineering, Honeywell, General Electric, RAMCO Systems, and Others.



For instance, in February 2021, GMR Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with Airbus which was likely to navigate them to explore the opportunities across the aviation sector. The services included component training, aircraft maintenance, and airport & digital services.



Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Predictive Maintenance

AR/VR

3D Printing

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence

Robotics,

Big Data Analytics

Digital Twin

IOT

By Application

Inspection

Performance Monitoring

Predictive Analysis

Part Replacement

Mobility & Functionality

By End-User

MROs

Airlines

OEMs

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Tanzania

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in the Global Digital MRO Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Digital MRO Market Outlook



5 Global Digital MRO Market, By Technology



6 Global Digital MRO Market, By Application



7 Global Digital MRO Market, By End-User



9 North America Digital MRO Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe Digital MRO Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific Digital MRO Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America Digital MRO Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East Digital MRO Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Lufthansa Technik

The Boeing Company

Airbus

IBM corporations

Air France and KLM Engineering

and KLM Engineering ST Aerospace

SIA Engineering

Honeywell

General Electric

RAMCO Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5357dw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets